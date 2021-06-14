CoachHub Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review Brandon Hall Group confirms that CoachHub is living their mission, in helping organizations to unleash their people’s full potential by democratizing coaching worldwide.

“CoachHub’s offering is a fresh and innovative approach to learning and development. We are delighted to be partnering with CoachHub and have them as Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider at Brandon Hall Group. We would recommend CoachHub for organizations who want to scale the development of their workforces effortlessly, with personalized and sophisticated technology,” said BHG’s Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Rochelle.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding CoachHub as well as the market they operate. The team has conducted in depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of CoachHub product/service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred CoachHub Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire CoachHub organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a CoachHub can attain in the market.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as Brandon Hall Group’s SmartChoicee Preferred Solution Provider. This reinforces our commitment to put people first and our passion for the most scientifically proven people development solution,” said CoachHub CEO, Yannis Niebelschütz. “CoachHub is already partnering with many forward-thinking companies, helping them transform their businesses in an age of digitalization and rapid change. Our platform and team are evolving and we are very excited for what’s next.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that CoachHub offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about CoachHub and their offerings visit www.coachhub.io

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution provider.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About CoachHub

CoachHub is a leading global talent development platform that enables organizations to create a personalized, measurable and scalable coaching program for the entire workforce, regardless of department and seniority level. By doing so, organizations are able to reap a multitude of benefits, including increased employee engagement, higher levels of productivity, improved job performance and increased retention. CoachHub’s global pool of coaches is comprised of over 2,500+ certified business coaches in 60 countries across six continents with coaching sessions available in over 50 languages

