NAR's Third Annual iOi Summit Pitch Battle Competition Slated for August

Washington, D.C., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Association of Realtors® announced today that its “Pitch Battle” competition will be held as part of the third annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit on August 17 and 18, in Dallas, Texas.

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, NAR is gearing up for the third installation of the iOi Summit, which will gather real estate practitioners, technologists and investors from across the country to share insights and unveil cutting-edge real estate products and ideas. NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will host the Pitch Battle Competition, offering a dynamic opportunity for real estate technology startups to showcase their innovation.

“Attendance at iOi is essential for any industry architect or rising entrepreneur that’s seeking to develop innovative solutions for the real estate marketplace,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “You’re not just a part of the conversation here, you also influence the discussion and help shape how commercial and residential real estate will move forward.”

The Pitch Battle is a feature element of the iOi Summit, helping catapult new property technology companies into the real estate space and giving attendees a front row seat to witness innovative ideas of the future. During a live, in-person product demonstration and while addressing rapid fire questions and critiques from judges, Pitch Battle contestants will be tasked with making a compelling case about a new tech innovation or service that is intended to improve the industry.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, hoist the official Pitch Battle trophy, secure a booth at the 2021 Realtors® Conference & Expo, and have an exclusive opportunity to confer with the Second Century Ventures executive team. The Pitch Battle winner will also be featured in an upcoming edition of REALTOR® Magazine and have their innovation showcased by RISMedia.

The most recent Pitch Battle winner, Curbio – whose creation allows agents to drive return on investment for sellers through presale renovation – encourages others to sign-up with their inventions.

“If you are considering applying for the 2021 Pitch Battle, just go for it,” said Curbio CEO, Rick Rudman. “Give it everything you got; whether you win or lose, you are in good company.”

BoxBrownie.com – Pitch Battle’s first-year winner – agreed.

“Everything about iOi’s Pitch Battle was nothing short of fantastic,” said CEO and Cofounder Mel Myers. “The iOi network provided us with the opportunity to increase brand awareness through word of mouth.”

NAR is accepting Pitch Battle applications from companies that:

have a focus on and understand the dynamics of innovation in the real estate tech space,

are entrepreneurs who strategically seek out opportunities to rethink current products and processes,

and

capture and respond to changes and signals in their industry by committing to continuous systematic learning.

Those interested in competing can apply here prior to the July 9 deadline.

