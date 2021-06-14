MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 7 to 11 June 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|63,470
|187.00
|11,868,882
| 7 June 2021
8 June 2021
9 June 2021
10 June 2021
11. June 2021
| 300
300
250
600
500
| 228.17
236.00
236.89
224.63
217.00
| 68.451
70.800
59.223
134.778
108.500
|Accumulated under the programme
|65,420
|12,310,634
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7 to 11 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 65,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.84% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
