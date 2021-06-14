MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 to 11 June 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 63,470 187.00 11,868,882
7 June 2021
8 June 2021
9 June 2021
10 June 2021
11. June 2021 		300
300
250
600
500 		228.17
236.00
236.89
224.63
217.00 		68.451
70.800
59.223
134.778
108.500
Accumulated under the programme 65,420 12,310,634

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7 to 11 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 65,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.84% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


Appendix - Overview of transactions (7 June 2021 - 11 June 2021) MTHH_Company Announcement 36_2021