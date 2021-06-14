MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 7 to 11 June 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 63,470 187.00 11,868,882 7 June 2021

8 June 2021

9 June 2021

10 June 2021

11. June 2021 300

300

250

600

500 228.17

236.00

236.89

224.63

217.00 68.451

70.800

59.223

134.778

108.500 Accumulated under the programme 65,420 12,310,634

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 7 to 11 June 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 65,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.84% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments