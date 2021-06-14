Content & Media Studio Oak Leaf Productions Appoints Daniel Marin as Head of Production

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Leaf Productions, an independent, minority-owned, full-service production, content and media company today announces the appointment of Daniel Marin as Head of Production.



Oak Leaf offers brands and agency clients a wide range of support, from content development and social media content creation to script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services. The firm is dedicated to producing meaningful content for clients looking to reach consumers in culturally attuned ways. Oak Leaf was founded in 2019 to develop and produce media that appeals to diverse audiences, from small to large-scale productions. The Oak Leaf team was behind the successful launch of espacio.live - a new entertainment media property dedicated to delivering engaging, culturally relevant, in-language content to Latino audiences.

Marin will report to Oak Leaf founder and CEO John Gallegos.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on how to bring creative and editorial resources together to produce top-quality, high-performing work for clients,” said Marin. “John’s ambitious vision for this company and dedicated investment has positioned Oak Leaf to be a leader in creativity and innovation.”

Oak Leaf works with a number of top brands and partners to create social, digital and other content for a wide range of channels. Clients include SouthNorte Beer Co., California Department of Health, XFINITY and others.

Marin - a marketing and media industry veteran with more than twenty years of experience - has created, built and led production at top firms within Publicis and WPP and most recently at JOAN. Under his leadership, Oak Leaf will expand its offerings to help clients deploy innovative and agile production solutions that resonate with authenticity-seeking, culturally diverse audiences. Marin will enable Oak Leaf to further tap into world-class creative and editorial ideas, all viewed through a strategic media lens.

“When I met Daniel, I was immediately impressed by his entrepreneurial mindset and understanding of the media landscape’s evolution and potential,” said Gallegos. “Daniel is one of the best minds in our industry. Having him on the Oak Leaf team reinforces our commitment to delivering creative solutions to our clients and partners that go beyond what is expected. He will be a champion of excellence for our organization, our teams, and our clients.”

Marin begins his role immediately.

About Oak Leaf Productions

Oak Leaf Productions is a full-service production company offering content development, curated social and script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services for today's evolving media landscape. Dedicated to producing meaningful content that insightfully connects with audiences in hyper-authentic and culturally attuned ways, the Huntington Beach-based company boasts creative expertise in crafting powerful brand storytelling that sparks interest and engagement. The company also develops and oversees proprietary-owned media, such as espacio.live, which offers memorable brand integration into the media property's storytelling, poised to drive engagement and reach with LatinX audiences.

