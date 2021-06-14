SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

|Bid date, 2021-06-18
|Auction Day
|2021-06-18
|Auction Time
|10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Offered Amount
|SEK 50 billion (total)
|Maximum Permitted Bid Volume
|SEK 12.5 billion from an individual bidder (in total per Auction Day)
|Settlement Date
|2021-06-22
|Minimum Permitted Bid Volume
|SEK 10 million per bid
|Maximum Number of Bids per offered Repayment Date
|1
|Repayment Dates (offered maturities)
|29 April 2022 28 April 2023 30 April 2024
|Maximum Allocation
|25 per cent of Offered Amount
|Allocation Time
|Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) hours on Auction day
|Base Period (to establish Base Lending Amount)
|1 March 2020 - 28 February 2021
|Evaluation Rounds (for calculation of any Additional Interest)
|Evaluation Round 1: April 2022 (for Credit with Repayment Date 29 April 2022. 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 1: 1 March 2021 – 28 February 2022 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 1: from 30 March 2021 up to and including 29 April 2022. Evaluation Round 2: April 2023 (for Credit with Repayment Date 28 April 2023 and 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 2: 1 March 2022 – 28 February 2023 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 2: from 29 April 2022 up to and including 28 April 2023. Evaluation Round 3: April 2024 (for Credit with Repayment Date 30 April 2024) refers to Comparison Period 3: 1 March 2023 – 29 February 2024 and potential Additional Interest Rate applied to Lending Period 3: from 28 April 2023 up to and including 30 April 2024.
|Requirement for Lending Growth
|Evaluation Round 1: 1 per cent Evaluation Round 2: 2 per cent Evaluation Round 3: 3 per cent
|Interest rate
|The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
|Additional interest rate
|0.10 per cent
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|eol@riksbank.se
Stockholm, 14 June 2021
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.