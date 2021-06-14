DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 11, 2021, DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DU”) disposed of 1,000,000 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (“Company”) through a disposition in the public market (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$ 1,500,000, which constitutes a disposition of Common Shares in an amount equal to 2 % or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on June 11, 2021, there are 32,268,385 Common Shares issued and outstanding).



As a result of the Transaction, DU now has ownership and control of 1,600,000 Common Shares representing approximately 4.96 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer (calculated on a non-diluted basis). In addition, DU holds 2,800,000 Common Share purchase warrants (“Warrants”), each of which entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$ 0.75 for a period of two years from the date of issuance; assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants held, DU has ownership and control of 4,400,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.55 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a partially diluted basis.

DU was incorporated in Germany. DU’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing, please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.