808 Renewable Energy Corporation Announces Receipt of WMI Number

Bradenton, Florida , June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC Pink: RNWR) (“808” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has received its WMI ( World Manufacturer Identification ) number of “ 4S9 “ under the name of SilverLight Electric Vehicle Inc. from SAE International last week, this WMI number enables the company to issue VIN ( vehicle identification number) to its electric reverse-trike products. SilverLight also has submitted its Motor Vehicle Manufacturer Application ( HSMV 84256 Rev. 06/20 ) to the Florida State Motor Vehicle Department in Tallahassee last week as well, and the company is expected to receive approval sometime next month.

In addition, the very first container of composite molds, jigs, demo vehicles and materials had arrived in its brand-new final assembly plant in Gatewood Corporate Center in Lakewood Ranch, Florida from Quebec, Canada last week as well. The Company is now working on the interior build-out of the space while waiting on additional containers of other composite molds and demo vehicle to arrive from Quebec, Canada.

“We look forward to the opportunity to grow the Company. SilverLight’s reverse-trike designs are sleek, Sporty and sexy and shall receive great acceptance and response in the global market. “ Mr. Remy Breton is a very experienced expert in the reverse-trike industry and we believe SilverLight Electric Reverse-Trike vehicles will receive significant attention from the global EV industry when we start our production ,” commented David Chen, Chairman and President of 808.

Remy Breton, Vice President of Silverlight Electric Vehicles commented, “I am excited to work on this new endeavor. With the Mr. Chen’s entrepreneurial experience and track record, I believe that SilverLight will be able to expand its product offering and expand beyond the United States, as we have already received several inquiries for joint-venture and distributorships from many markets abroad, such as China, Taiwan and the Caribbean islands.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements using the words “hope,” “anticipate,” “may” and statements regarding the potential growth of the Company, and future plans and objectives of the Company and SilverLight, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SilverLight Aviation, LLC is an American aircraft manufacturer based in Zephyrhills, Florida, specializing in the design and manufacture of gyroplane or autogyro aircraft in the form of kits or ready to fly aircraft. SilverLight Electric Vehicles Inc. is the electric reverse-trike vehicle division which is based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

