Sampada D’silva Joins Greystone as Deputy Chief Credit Officer for Healthcare Finance

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Ms. Sampada D’silva has joined Greystone as a Deputy Chief Credit Officer, reporting to Scott Thurman, Greystone’s Head of Credit for the FHA lending platform.



Ms. D’silva is based in Chicago and will help meet the growing demand for Greystone’s industry-leading debt offerings in healthcare, including skilled nursing and assisted living assets. Greystone currently ranks as the #1 HUD lender for multifamily and healthcare loans*.

Ms. D’silva brings to Greystone over two decades of healthcare and senior housing investment and lending experience. Prior to joining Greystone, Ms. D’silva was a Senior Managing Director for Cambridge Realty Capital Companies. She brings a wealth of experience in structuring and closing healthcare and senior housing loans with a variety of financing solutions, including HUD-insured and conventional bank mortgages. In her prior role, Ms. D’silva also focused on evaluating and closing healthcare and senior housing acquisition, sale, and leaseback opportunities.

Ms. D’silva holds an MMS, Finance degree from the University of Mumbai, and an MBA from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University in Chicago.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC (“GSC”), Greystone Funding Company LLC (“GFC”) and/or other Greystone affiliates. *HUD rankings are based upon combined originations of GSC and GFC. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

