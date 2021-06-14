Ordermark/Nextbite CEO Alex Canter Named a Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2021 Award for Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ordermark’s Nextbite company, the leader in virtual restaurants, today announced that CEO and co-founder Alex Canter was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 Great Los Angeles Award finalist. Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs a proven ordering/delivery management solution with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Canter was selected as a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year award by a panel of independent judges.



Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Finalists were evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world.

“Ordermark/Nextbite has grown from serving restaurants that saw the promise of our order management technology to expanding to become the leader in the virtual restaurant category,” said Canter. “Building a successful business has its challenges, but being an entrepreneur is an incredibly rewarding experience. It’s an honor to see all of our hard work recognized. I’m thrilled to be an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist.”

Greater Los Angeles Entrepreneur of the Year award winners will be announced on July 29th during a virtual awards ceremony. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

About Ordermark/Nextbite

Nextbite is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space by diversifying their portfolio, using under-utilized labor and kitchen capacity, and driving demand to increase margins and revenue. Founded in 2017, Nextbite is the only complete virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs Ordermark, a proven ordering/delivery management solution, with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery-only brands. Headquartered in Denver, Ordermark/Nextbite recently announced the close of its $120M funding round led by SoftBank.

