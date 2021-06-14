Fenix Marine Services Goes “All-In” With Renewable Fuel

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenix Marine Services (“FMS”) has made one of the largest commitments to environmental sustainability in the maritime sector by fully transitioning its fleet of over 300 pieces of container handling equipment from fossil-based diesel fuel to renewable diesel fuel, effective immediately. This transition also covers smaller, support vehicles previously powered by diesel. Renewable Diesel’s (RD) carbon intensity (Ci) rivals, or beats, battery-electric equipment, reducing particulates by 90%, Nox by 70% and completely eliminating sulfur emissions.



The blend known as RD80 is produced from 80% Recycled Organic Oils/Animal Fats, and 20% Biodiesel, which is made from BioMass. This blend has proven to provide the best environmental footprint while minimizing transition costs and time.

Fenix has secured a long-term commitment to supply its total fuel demand with renewable diesel, ensuring this substantial environmental benefit is truly sustainable. Fenix is making this commitment long before required transitions to other low or near-zero emissions options planned over the next decade.

“Future technologies for low or zero-emissions equipment are still under development,” says Sean Pierce, President and CEO of Fenix. “Renewable Diesel allows Fenix to grow responsibly while continuing innovation partnerships for new electric and hydrogen technologies.”

Renewable Diesel is added to Fenix’s growing list of ESG accomplishments, including replacement or repowering of over 50 older pieces of equipment with the latest emissions control technologies, including hybrid and hydrogen fuel cells, purchasing renewable energy credits for the entire electrical supply, and being awarded LADWP’s biggest Commercial Lighting Incentive Program (CLIP) project in 2020.

The Fenix Marine Services Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Report 2020 can be accessed at https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Fenix-2020-CSR-Annual-Report.pdf

Photo Gallery Available at: https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/photo-gallery/

About Fenix Marine Services

Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles is one of the largest marine terminals in North America, spanning nearly 300 acres and 4,000 feet of the wharf. Fenix is in a prime location adjacent to the Port’s deep-sea channel and a ship-turning basin. The Fenix team achieves well over a million lifts annually (about 2 million TEUs).

Media Contact: Alex Cherin: Alex@ekapr.com