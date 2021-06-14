Miracle-Gro® Encourages Families to Share the Benefits of Edible Gardening, Expands No Kid Hungry Partnership with the Release of the GroMoreGood™ Harvest Donation Bag

Student-designed bag created to inspire families to share their surplus bounty with friends, family and community members in need



Every bag purchased can help provide a child with up to 20 healthy meals*

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to spread the joy of gardening and get more children in need access to healthy meals, Miracle-Gro today unveiled its new GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag, part of an expanded partnership with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation’s long-time charitable partner No Kid Hungry . The Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag is now available on miraclegro.com. Each bag purchased can help provide up to 20 meals for children living with hunger.*

Miracle-Gro’s partnership with No Kid Hungry and launch of the Harvest Donation Bag are part of ScottsMiracle-Gro’s larger GroMoreGood initiative to connect 10 million children to the benefits of gardens and greenspace by 2023. The expanded partnership with No Kid Hungry is intended to help address the impact of the pandemic, which has exacerbated the childhood hunger crisis that already existed in this country.

The canvas bag features original artwork by Randy Perez-Lopez, a 14-year-old student at Tapestry Public Charter School in Atlanta, who won the school’s design contest. Randy’s drawing was inspired by a trip to Guatemala when he was 10 years old, a chance, for the first time, to visit the country where his parents grew up. He descends from a family of farmers and, when he visited, he was in awe of the beautiful countryside and farmland — scenery he believed would be perfect for the Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag.

“As most gardeners know, a well-maintained edible garden can easily deliver an abundance of produce," said Sara Gordon, Vice President, Gardens at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “And yet, a recent survey by ScottsMiracle-Gro found that more than half of gardeners (56%) report having unused food from the garden that they give to family or friends. With our new Harvest Donation Bag, we hope to inspire families to share what they grow with loved ones, neighbors, teachers, and food banks, all while providing food to the children who need it the most through No Kid Hungry.”

“In the wake of the coronavirus, millions of children and their families in the United States are facing poverty and hunger. No Kid Hungry is making sure kids nationwide get the meals they need, and we couldn't do it without the support of partners like Miracle-Gro,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, No Kid Hungry campaign. “This new program is so exciting, not only because it provides much-needed funding to get food to the kids who need it most, but it also creates greater awareness around childhood hunger and compels families to support those in their own community.”

To purchase a Miracle-Gro GroMoreGood Harvest Donation Bag, visit miraclegro.com. More information on ScottsMiracle-Gro’s non-profit partnerships and its purpose to GroMoreGood can be found at www.gromoregood.com .

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at nokidhungry.org/onedollar. Miracle-Gro will donate $2 for each tote bag purchased on miracle-gro.com through September 30, 2021.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $4 billion in sales, the Company is the world's largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are the most recognized in the industry. To learn more about the Company and our initiatives, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

Contacts:

Colin Brown

MullenLowe PR for Miracle-Gro

908-528-1771 (mobile)

colin.brown@mullenlowe.com

Lindsay LaSala

ScottsMiracle-Gro

937-644-7621 (office)

lindsay.lasala@Scotts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e689f854-caa8-4c5f-8c9e-d074d6c9ad63