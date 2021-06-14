EB5 Capital Celebrates Two Multifamily Openings

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital joins Foulger-Pratt in celebrating the opening of two multifamily developments this month in Northeast Washington, DC.



Press House and One501 both opened on June 1, 2021. Press House, EB5 Capital’s 21st project, consists of two towers with 356 apartments and approximately 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. One501, EB5 Capital’s 26th project, offers 327 apartment units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Both Press House and One501 are metro-accessible and only minutes away from DC’s renowned Union Market, a gourmet food hall that has become a mecca for food connoisseurs from around the DC area. EB5 Capital and Foulger-Pratt have collaborated on three EB-5 projects together.

“We congratulate Foulger-Pratt and EB5 Capital’s 135 foreign investors on these major milestones,” said Patrick Rainey, EB5 Capital’s Senior Vice President of Investments. “Both Press House and One501 are unique in their own ways and bring incredible value to the NoMa and Eckington submarkets.”

Over the past decade, the District of Columbia has experienced a 14.6% increase in its population, representing the seventh highest urban growth rate in the United States. Most COVID-19 restrictions have been recently lifted in DC and the multifamily market is experiencing a steady increase in demand. EB5 Capital continues to focus on multifamily investments in the DC metro area and is currently raising capital for a similar project.

