Hickory Farms Hires New Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hickory Farms LLC, a leading food gifting retailer since 1951, today announced that Dennis Doheny has been named the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Based in the Chicago headquarters, he will oversee the organization’s finance function including accounting, bank relationships, financial planning and analysis, risk management, and M&A activity, as well as the human resource function. In addition, he will play an integral role in shaping the strategic direction of the company as the brand continues to evolve.



Before joining Hickory Farms, Doheny served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for SureFit Home Decor, where he oversaw accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, audit and risk management.

From 2009 - 2019, he held the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Home Products International, where he managed all areas of finance. As a key member of the executive team, he was involved in a multi-year financial turnaround of the company.

Prior to joining Home Products International, Doheny held a variety of financial positions at Federal Signal Corporation, Culligan International and in commercial banking. He began his career at First Chicago, now part of JP Morgan Chase.

As an experienced corporate leader, Doheny has demonstrated a successful track record with both private equity owned and public companies in a variety of roles across multiple industries.

“This past year we have been very fortunate to have seen tremendous growth from people looking to connect with loved ones through gifting,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We’re delighted to hire someone as experienced and successful as Dennis to keep that momentum going throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Doheny’s Illinois roots run deep where he received a Bachelor of Business Administration in international finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Business Administration in international business from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; TikTok or Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Diana Davis

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Davis@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469