New Hope Network & SupplySide to Introduce Natural Products Modern Health Pop-Up Event at SupplySide West Show October 25-28 in Las Vegas

BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets’ New Hope Network, producer of Natural Products Expo West and Expo East, and SupplySide will introduce a Modern Health Pop-Up Event to be co-located with SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America this October 25-28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The 400-booth pavilion is designed for retail buyers to meet emerging brands and discover the newest finished products in the fast-growing natural and organic products industry.



The Modern Health Pop-Up Event within SupplySide West is a new concept that will allow retailers to learn about the entire value chain from ingredients to the finished products representing the future of wellness. Exhibiting brands will encompass multiple categories including supplements, food and beverage, personal care and household products.

The natural and organic products industry saw record growth in 2020, increasing 12.7% across all sales channels to reach $259 billion and is on pace to surpass $300 billion by 2023, according to New Hope Network’s Nutrition Business Journal. The growth, fueled by a dramatic consumer shift to eating more meals at home through quarantine and prioritization of health and wellness, points to surging consumer interest in natural and organic products as consumers place a premium on ensuring their safety and well-being.

The health and wellness brands participating in the Modern Health Pop-Up Event are many of those driving this record growth, including the changemakers behind the latest trends such as food is medicine, ancient wisdom and modern health conditions (including sleep, stress and mood supports, eye health and more). The event’s exhibitors are bringing innovative, solutions-oriented products to the market to meet consumer demand.

“We’re thrilled to offer another meaningful opportunity for in-person connection this year for retailers and emerging brands, particularly for those located on the West Coast,” said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President and Market Leader of Informa Markets’ New Hope Network. “Bringing finished product innovations to the larger SupplySide Show creates a fun new way for participants to learn all about the latest wellness trends from concept to shelf.”



The health and safety of attendees remains a top priority with the return of in-person events. The Modern Health Pop-Up event will be run in accordance with all national government and local authority guidance, as well as adapting the Informa AllSecure Plan, Informa’s approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and operational effectiveness for all show participants. Event participants can learn more here.



Registration for the Modern Health Pop-Up Event is included for all attendees of SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America. Exhibitor booths are being actively assigned and attendee registration opens June 22, 2021. More information can be found online, including how to become an exhibitor.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through its mission of growing healthy markets to bring more health to more people, New Hope Network helps businesses identify the people, products, partnerships and trends that create better opportunities and connections. For more information visit www.newhope.com.

About SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America

SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America is the premier gathering of health & nutrition professionals bringing together buyers and suppliers throughout the industry. It is all about the science and strategy around the development of finished products that drive the global business economy. A destination that enables you to find and connect with people, companies, ingredients, services, and expertise.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Kocik

New Hope Network

pr@newhope.com