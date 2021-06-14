Camfil, USA Relocates Nashville Branch to a Larger Facility

Nashville, TN , June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nashville Branch for Camfil, USA has moved to a new and larger facility located at 1305 Elm Hill Pike. The old location was at 1877 Elm Tree Drive. The branch officially began operations at the new location on the 3rd of May 2021. According to Adam Wiggins, Camfil Nashville Branch Manager, this move was made to provide better facilities and improved services to accommodate customers' growing air filtration needs.

"The 15,000 sq. ft. facility includes the largest local inventory of the most common air filter styles and sizes along with HEPA air filters for hospitals and other critical use areas,” said Adam. . “We have a brand new city counter where contractors can grab a cup of coffee in the morning when picking up filters for the day. The facility has two dock doors for tractor-trailers and straight trucks, as well as a roll-up door for vans and pickups.”

The Camfil Nashville Branch facilities are equipped with the following capabilities:

Custom filter sizes made local on-site

Custom poly media rolls, blankets, and pads made local on-site

Delivery service available

Contractor city counter service

Air filter installation service

HVAC energy impact analysis

Air filter life cycle testing



Camfil, USA Nashville Branch at 1305 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37210

Current and potential customers interested in touring the newly-opened facility are welcome to visit the Camfil, USA Nashville Branch at 1305 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, TN 37210, or call the branch administrator, Kristy Wright, at 615-248-9471 to arrange a specific time to take a tour.

About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, they provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. They firmly believe that the best solutions for their customers are the best solutions for the planet, too. That's why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – they consider the impact of what they do on people and the world around everyone. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus, they aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so everyone can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. They proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil can help protect people, processes, and the environment, visit them at www.camfil.com.

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page





