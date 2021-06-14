Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Size to Reach USD 6,875.3 Mn in 2027 | Revenue Growth is Driven by Increasing Application of Anti-Reflective and Anti-Glare Coatings on Camera Lenses, Corrective Lenses and Solar Cells, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-reflective coatings market size is expected to reach USD 6,875.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Robust growth in market revenue is attributed to surging demand for anti-reflective coatings in the eyewear, automotive, and electronics industries, increasing application of anti-reflective and anti-glare coatings on camera lens es, corrective lenses , and solar cells , and growing use in medical imaging equipment. Technological advancements in coating technologies, rising consumer demand for enhanced image quality of cameras, and increasing use in displays of smart phones, tablets, and laptops, owing to advantages such as high durability, scratch resistance, and smudge-proof features are other factors accountable for the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Anti-reflective coatings are a type of optical coating s consisting of thin transparent film s with alternating layers of refractive index contrast. These coatings are generally applied to the surface of lenses and various other optical elements to decrease reflection . These coatings act as a protective layer for lenses and prevent the accumulation of water, oil, or dirt on them. Anti-reflective coatings protect against smudges and scratches and prevent the surfaces from the damaging UV rays of the sun. Certain specialty AR coatings for lenses prevent the user from digital eye strain by minimizing exposure to the blue light emitted by digital screens and lights. These coatings are widely used in imaging systems to reduce reflection and augment device efficiency. They find significant usage in more complex systems such as microscopes and telescopes as they help eliminate stray light and improve image contrast.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

Based on resin type, the acrylic segment accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue. Acrylic resins are lightweight and scratch-resistant and provide an improved optical display screen filter and enhanced image clarity. Moreover, these resins offer up to 97.0% light transmission with superior glare reduction. Growing use of these resins in anti-reflective or anti-glare coatings is a key driving factor for this segment.

Based on application, the eyewear segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate in the coming years. Anti-reflective coatings are increasingly being used in eyeglass lenses and contact lenses to improve vision, prevent digital eye strain, and enhance the overall appearance.

The Asia Pacific anti-reflective coatings market is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The booming eyewear industry in the region, growing demand for advanced consumer electronics products, increased production of solar panels, and surging use in the automotive sector are factors pivotal to market growth in Asia Pacific.

Carl Zeiss, Hoya Corporation, Royal DSM, Essilor International SA, PPG Industries, Optical Coatings Japan, Honeywell International Inc., DuPont, iCoat Company LLC, and Rodenstock GmbH are some of the top companies operating in the global anti-reflective coatings market.

In October 2020, SDC Technologies, Inc., a division of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., acquired COTEC Ⓡ GmbH, a leading manufacturer of anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings.

GmbH, a leading manufacturer of anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings. In October 2020, Panasonic Corporation developed an anti-glare and anti-reflective film for automotive displays. The new film boasts features such as enhanced weatherability and high infrared transmittance and meets the DIN Standards, implying that it can be used in harsh environments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research segmented the global anti-reflective coatings market on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acrylic Urethane Epoxy Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electron Beam Sputtering Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Eyewear Electronic Solar Panels Automotive Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



