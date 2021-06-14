Leading Nanobubble Tech Company ‘Moleaer’ Secures $9M Series B Funding led by S2G Ventures

Carson, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleaer , the leading nanobubble technology company, announced today it has closed a $9M Series B fund raise led by S2G Ventures’ Oceans and Seafood Fund and joined by existing investors, ADM Capital’s Cibus Enterprise Fund and Energy Innovation Capital.



Moleaer will use the latest funding to expand the company’s global commercial and manufacturing operations, advance its research and development of new nanobubble applications, and introduce new service offerings, including equipment and water quality monitoring and nanobubbles-as-a-service (NaaS).

In the past year, Moleaer has grown rapidly, tripling in size, and expects to continue to see that growth going forward. The company has over 1,000 installations and is treating more than 225 million gallons of water per day in agriculture, aquaculture, surface water and natural resources.

In agriculture, its patented technology sustainably increases productivity by improving irrigation water quality, resulting in 50 per cent reduction of crop loss by disease and increasing crop yields and berry size by 20 per cent and 14 per cent respectively. In salmon farming, Moleaer’s technology has demonstrated a 22 per cent increase in biomass production, a 60 per cent reduction in oxygen usage and a 42 per cent reduction in electricity consumption. Other installations of Moleaer’s nanobubble technology restore water bodies by eliminating harmful algae and pathogens as well as increase the recovery of natural resources.

“Moleaer’s nanobubble technology has incredible potential to make agriculture and aquaculture more sustainable and productive, to restore the health of aquatic systems and to provide meaningful worldwide advancements in water quality,” said Larsen Mettler, S2G Ventures Managing Director, who will join Moleaer’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to back Nick Dyner and the Moleaer team as they scale the business to achieve even greater impact across multiple parts of our food system.”

“This financing round - the largest of its kind for a nanobubble technology company - demonstrates the importance of innovative technologies that improve the sustainability of food production and water treatment. With issues of food insecurity and the growing deterioration of global water quality, industries are looking for chemical-free solutions to meet the challenges associated with climate change and resource scarcity. This funding will allow us to accelerate our global expansion to meet these needs, whether that’s in food, water, energy, or other applications,” said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

Moleaer is one of the first companies to receive funding from S2G’s newly formed Oceans and Seafood Fund, focused on advancing sustainable solutions for an industry that provides the primary source of protein to more than three billion people.

Existing investors, ADM Capital’s Cibus Enterprise Fund, which focuses on addressing the challenges of sustainable food supply and improving nutritious content, alongside Energy Innovation Capital which is focused on improving operational efficiency and sustainability in energy, increased their investment in Moleaer.

For more information, please visit moleaer.com .

###

About Moleaer

Moleaer TM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock nanobubbles’ full potential to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer has established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Moleaer’s patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017). Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles are a chemical-free and cost-effective solution to increasing sustainable food production, restoring aquatic ecosystems, and improving natural resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed more than 1,000 nanobubble generators worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: Moleaer.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles, invisible to the naked eye and 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Bubbles at this scale remain suspended in water for long periods, enabling highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gas in liquids. Nanobubbles also treat and eliminate pathogens and contaminants of emerging concern as well as scour surfaces to break apart biofilm matrices, creating a powerful, sustainable, and chemical-free disinfectant ( Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, M.H., Nitin, N. et al ., Food Bioprocess Technol, 2021).