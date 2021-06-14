WealthManagement.com Named Best Media Brand for Overall Editorial Excellence in the 2021 Jesse H. Neal Awards

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, has been named winner of the prestigious 2021 Jesse H. Neal Award for “Best Media Brand – Overall Editorial Excellence” in its size category by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). Established in 1955, the Jesse H. Neal award is one of the longest running and premier programs honoring business-to-business journalism and is often referred to as the “Pulitzer Prize” of the business press.



WealthManagement.com was also a finalist in three other award categories this year: Best Single Article; Best News Coverage; and Best Single Issue.

Fifty-nine awards were presented across 24 categories, culminating in the Grand Neal Award, honoring the most outstanding entry celebrating journalistic excellence across all categories. “The Neal Awards has long celebrated journalistic excellence,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “This year’s winners continue to lead the industry and produce outstanding, critically important content during a period of unprecedented challenges.”

“We’re passionate about our readers, and the judges paid tribute to the innovative ways we serve our highly-engaged audience of wealth management professionals with multiple perspectives—including our website, digital products, advisor forums, podcasts, videos, events and our awards programs,” said WealthManagment.com Executive Director for Content David Armstrong. “This award is the highest honor for our staff, and is a testament to the dedication, professionalism and industry expertise that our team brings to work each day.”

Sister brands at Informa that were also honored as winners this year were Nation’s Restaurant News (Best New Product) and Aviation Week & Space Technology (Best Range of Work by a Single Author). Lisa Caputo, AW&ST art director, was also recognized with the annual Marianne Dekker Mattera Mentor Award.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

