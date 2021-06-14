Cathode Materials Market Size to Reach USD 27.84 Billion in 2027 | Revenue Growth is Driven by Increasing Investments to Develop and Manufacture Efficient and Enhanced Cathode Materials, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cathode materials market size is expected to reach USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Major factor driving market revenue growth is the heavy investments by the automobile industry to develop and manufacture efficient and enhanced cathode materials for technologically advanced vehicles.

The increase in demand for electronic vehicles open new opportunities for the cathode materials market. Strict government regulations on CO2 emission levels has driven the electric vehicles market globally, which in turn has enhanced cathode materials market growth.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with growing environmental concerns. Governments all over the world are focusing on electrifying public transport and investing heavily for the production of electric buses to curb down carbon dioxide emission levels and enhance air quality for humans health and environment. These initiatives and investments are expected to raise demand for cathode materials as lithium ion batteries used in in electric vehicle require cathode materials.

However, strict government safety regulations for batteries during manufacturing, transportation and storage is a major factor that is expected to restrain cathode materials market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

In February 2021, Posco Chemical Co announced that the company will invest USD 248.71 million to meet with current demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries. The construction of a fourth plant will increase the cathodes production capacity to 100,000 tons per year.

The lead dioxide segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to increasing demand for energy storage systems and development in the manufacturing of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

The lead-acid battery segment is projected to register highest CAGR among other battery type segments during the forecast period due to rise in government investments in the automotive sector and renewable energy to minimize carbon emission levels.

The automotive segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing usage of cathode materials in commercial vehicle batteries.

Asia Pacific cathode materials market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to growing demand for battery energy systems and increasing consumers of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries in Japan, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and India.

Revenue from the North America cathode materials market projected to grow at a significantly high rate due to heavy investments in electric vehicles by the automobile industries.

Prominent players in the market are: BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cathode materials market on the basis of material, battery type, application and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 – 2027)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



