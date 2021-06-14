The Dartmouth Group Hosts Virtual Vendor Fair to Support Associa Cares

Bedford, MA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group, an Associa® Company, recently hosted their first-ever virtual vendor fair to raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The Dartmouth Group invited team members, business partners, and vendors to this online networking event. The virtual setting allowed participants to join from the comfort of their own homes while still receiving quality, face-to-face time with community managers. Registrants had the opportunity to network, connect with vendors and property management leaders, and share materials and business plans virtually. The online vendor fair format protects the health and safety of participants while ensuring that the team assists Associa Cares in raising funds necessary to help those in need.

This event, which was the first annual fundraiser held by The Dartmouth Group for Associa Cares, was generously supported by 21 vendor partners. The Dartmouth Group would like to extend special thanks to the following premium sponsors:

Doug Curtiss Landscape Contractors

Groundskeeper

HUB International New England

Marcus, Errico, Emmer & Brooks, P.C.

Moriarty, Troyer & Mallory LLC

TR Construction and Masonry

“The Dartmouth Group knows firsthand the critical impact that Associa Cares makes on families facing unexpected disaster,” stated Deborah Jones, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, The Dartmouth Group president. “We were proud to host this event as a way to connect our business partners while raising crucial resources and awareness for an amazing cause.”

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007, which includes a grant of $11,500 to residents of Harvard Ridge, a Dartmouth Group-managed property, after their homes were impacted by a community fire.