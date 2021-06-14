Kronos Advanced Technologies Set Payment Date of June 22 for 1 DogeSPAC LLC Unit to be Paid for Each 1 Share of KNOS Held On Record Date of June 15, 2021

Los Angeles, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the Company set a payment date of June 22 20021 for the distribution to all shareholders, pro rata of 1 unit of DogeSPAC LLC for each share of KNOS held on June 15, 2021.

We understand that those who hold their shares through brokerage firms will be entitled to the dividend if they hold until an EX Dividend Date is set by FINRA based on KNOS' timely ten days prior notification, which may fall on a date after the payment date. If FINRA does not set an ex-dividend, it is our understanding that whoever held the shares through their brokerage firm on the close of business on the record date would be entitled to the distribution.

According to Investor.gov, if you purchase a stock on its ex-dividend date or after, you will not receive the dividend payment. Instead, the seller gets the dividend. If you purchase before the ex-dividend date and hold up to the ex-dividend date, you get the dividend.

Kronos Advanced Technologies is history's first publicly-traded Company in the stock market to accept Dogecoin for its products and continues to encourage Dogecoin owners to purchase our revolutionary clean air products as the Company continues to foresee upside potential holding the popular meme coin and has profited substantially from making this calculated bet, although Doge, along with other major cryptocurrencies, has suffered severe volatility, recently.

With the Texas Department of Banking announcing that state-chartered banks have the authority to provide custody or safekeeping services for virtual currencies, we believe that Dogecoin becomes a more valuable asset to hold.

While the dividend will not be registered with the SEC, and therefore restricted until either the units are registered with the SEC, or an exemption from registration becomes available, at a yet to be determined date in the future, unitholders will then have the option to convert their LLC interests into Crypto units that will be tradeable on various Decentralized Cryptocurrencies Exchanges such as Uniswap and Pancakeswap. DogeSPAC LLC may also determine to register the units with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which would allow the LLC interests to be listed on an exchange if other certain conditions were to be met.

Updates on DogeSpac will be available at: www.dogespac.com

Purchases of our revolutionary clean air products can be purchased utilizing U.S. Dollars, Dogecoin as well as other cryptocurrencies by visiting our shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

What Is Dogecoin? (CoinMarketCap.com)

"Dogecoin (DOGE) is based on the popular "Doge" Internet meme and features a Shiba Inu on its logo. The open-source digital currency was created by Billy Markus from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer from Sydney, Australia, and was forked from Litecoin in December 2013. Dogecoin's creators envisaged it as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency that would have greater appeal beyond the core Bitcoin audience since it was based on a dog meme. Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets on social media that Dogecoin is his favorite coin."

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

