Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2020

No. 12/2021

Copenhagen, 14 June 2021



Lauritz.com Group A/S has today published its annual report for 2020. The report is available at www.corporate.lauritz.com.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard

CFO

For press inquiries please contect:

Mette Jessen

E-mail: press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22.00 pm CEST on 14 June 2020.

Attachment