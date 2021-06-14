Lauritz.com Group A/S publishes its annual report 2020

No. 12/2021
Copenhagen, 14 June 2021
Lauritz.com Group A/S has today published its annual report for 2020. The report is available at www.corporate.lauritz.com.
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
For press inquiries please contect:
Mette Jessen
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22.00 pm CEST on 14 June 2020.
