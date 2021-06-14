American Overseas Group Limited Announces Dividend on its Class B Preference Shares

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX:AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of its operating subsidiary, American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”), declared a dividend on its Class B preference shares of $1,569.00 per Class B preference share. The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2021 to Class B preference shareholders of record on June 9, 2021.



American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com

