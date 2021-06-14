SO’BiO étic® Launches Organic and Natural Skincare Products in the U.S. With #SOBiOWhaleChallenge on Instagram

PALM BEACH, FL, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Have you taken the #SOBioWhaleChallenge yet?

SO’BiO étic®, the no. 1 organic beauty brand in France, recently launched its organic beauty product line in the U.S. and introduced its U.S. Instagram account (@sobioetic_usa) with its “Have You Taken the #SOBiOWhaleChallenge”?

“SO’BiO étic® believes in developing beauty products that are not harmful to you or the planet,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the French parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “We emphasize eco-friendly production values throughout our supply chain.”

Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic® believes in developing healthier beauty products and at the same time leaving the world in a better place, which is why is SO’BiO étic® donates 1 percent of its turnover to the “1% for the Planet Club.”

To commemorate its product launch in America, Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic® set up its “Have You Taken the #SOBiOWhaleChallenege” on its Instagram page.

“We are asking everyone to highlight the small ways they try to save the planet,” Sabrina Vincent said. “You don’t have to save a whale, but you could eat locally, use reusable makeup remove pads, opt for a cloth tote instead of a plastic bag when shopping, ditch the plastic straws and use dish rags rather than paper towels.

“These are the small acts you can do to save the world,” she added.

The challenge started last week to coincide with World Oceans Day on June 8 and lasts until June 22 when one lucky participant will receive a full routine from SO’BiO etic’s Perfect Skin products. The winner will be announced on June 23 at 9 a.m. PST.

“We are looking forward to seeing all the innovative ways every day people are trying to save the planet,” Sabrina Vincent said. “So post about how you save the planet with the explanation, “Today, I didn’t save a whale, but I ….” along with the hashtag, #SOBiOWhaleChallenge. Don't forget to tag us at @sobioetic_usa.”

SO’BiO étic®’s most popular organic beauty care products are now available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com.

SO’BiO étic® Perfect Skin products include:

Hydrating Day Cream for a zero-defect mission

Organic Brightening Moisturizing Cream to plump up your skin

Tone Correcting Serum to correct skin texture

Organic cleansing foam to clean your delicate skin

SO’BiO étic® also has launched other popular product lines, including:

Pur Bamboo, which eliminates impurities and purifies the skin.

Precious Argan, which is ideal for mature skin.

Hydra Aloe Vera, which deeply hydrates the skin.

SO’BiO étic® shampoo & conditioner

Sabrina Vincent said SO’BiO étic®’s beauty products are suitable for women of all ages and all skin types. SO’BiO étic® products firm, cleanse, detox, moisturize, and hydrate your skin.

SO’BiO étic® is certified by both Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic products, and COSMOS ORGANIC, which certifies more than 22,000 products in 70 countries. The company does not use parabens, glycol, silicones, PEG, nanoparticles, or chemical filters. SO’BiO étic® develops organic and healthier products that are also vegan* and cruelty-free.

“We are excited about launching our products in the U.S., but we also are thrilled that we have been able to promote eco-friendly living at the same time,” she said.

For more information or to purchase skincare and beauty products, visit OneLavi.com or follow SO’BiO étic® on Instagram at sobioetic_usa.

(* Precious Argan Peau Mature line’s formula is expected to be vegan later this year. For now, it uses royal jelly).

