Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit increased by $30.2 million, or almost 13%, compared to the prior year period as a result of a $.06 increase in gross margin per gallon and 13.3 million higher gallon volumes.
    • Operating Income for the quarter increased by $25.4 million.
    • Tank Exchange selling locations now total 62,400, up over 4,000 from prior year, contributing to a 22% growth in volumes.
    • Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. successfully emerge from bankruptcy and completed the financial restructuring plan.
  • Company Highlights
    • The Ferrellgas Management Development Program, a diverse leadership, management and mentorship program, proudly placed 11 graduates in operations management positions across the country.
    • Ferrellgas launched Ferrell University, a professional development program for current Ferrellgas employees in all roles throughout the company.
    • Ferrellgas partnered with Operation BBQ to provide relief to storm impacted areas in southern United States.
    • Ferrellgas joins newly formed The World LPG Association Youth Council Steering Committee.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2021.

"At Ferrellgas, we continue to focus on the disciplined execution of our operating strategy and delivering a memorable customer experience. By investing in our employees and technology we continue to place customer service at the center of our growth strategy,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “We are excited for the recent graduates of our unique Management Development Program, who are now joining our high-performing field operations across the company. These new leaders, like our tenured managers, are committed to creating value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The Company’s strong performance continues and strengthened during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, leading to a $25.4 million increase in operating income. The Company sold 260.2 million propane gallons for the quarter, compared to 246.8 million in the same quarter last year. Sales volumes grew by 13.9 million gallons. Margin per gallon for the quarter was $.064, or 7% higher than the prior year, attributable to strategic product positioning, sound supply chain logistics, and a growing customer base. The National Accounts channel performed 10.8% higher in volume than the prior year quarter. Also contributing to a strong gallon performance are right-timed deliveries that shifted gallons into this quarter, additional marketing on key consumer platforms, improved use of marketing analytics, and weather that was 8% colder than the prior-year quarter. Blue Rhino tank exchange sales continued to grow due to further market share penetration, national marketing strategies, and continued growth in backyard and outdoor appliance usage.

Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in gross margin of $30.2 million, or 13% higher than prior year. Highlighting the Company’s delivery efficiency strategies, in response to increased volumes, operating expenses increased a nominal 2.5% while decreasing 2.7% per unit. The Company demonstrated continued operational excellence on its strategic initiative of delivering gallons more efficiently, which led to a significant containment of operating expenses during the quarter. Decreased labor expense, less miles driven to deliver more volume, and better utilization of our fleet resulted in less fuel consumed and fewer repairs and maintenance.

The third quarter continues to demonstrate Ferrellgas’ strength as a high-performing, customer-centric, technology enabled, logistics company. As the Company continues to transform, an emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continue to increase efficiency and profitability. Strong execution by high-performing managers and an agile workforce of essential workers is driving morale and high performance throughout the Company, both in the field and in corporate locations.  

For this quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $66.8 million, or $15.25 per common unit, compared to the prior year quarter of a net loss of $15.4 million, or $3.14 per common unit. The current quarter loss is primarily attributable to the $109.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred through our successful restructuring transactions, as compared to $37.4 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $26.9 million, or 29.0%, to $119.2 million in the current quarter compared to $92.4 million in the prior year quarter.

“Our performance is made possible through our focus on customer service and being a trusted partner for warmth, support of agriculture, autogas, and other critical needs,” Ferrell added. “Performance is further strengthen by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas and their unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, and communities. Our people continue to generate strong results, while spending less on controllable costs. We are also investing in our customers, employees, and cutting edge technology. I could not be more proud of our people and the continued transformation of the company.”

As previously announced, on January 11, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. commenced the Chapter 11 Cases by filing voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the Bankruptcy Court. On March 5, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the restructuring plan. On March 30, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners and Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. emerged from bankruptcy. The Company also completed its financial restructuring greatly improving the health of its balance sheet and paving the way for future prosperity.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

       
ASSETS    April 30, 2021 July 31, 2020
       
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,500 and $95,759 of restricted cash at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020, respectively) $222,849  $333,761 
       
Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $103,703 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at July 31, 2020)  170,516   101,438 
Inventories  69,742   72,664 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  73,984   35,944 
Total Current Assets  537,091   543,807 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  582,838   591,042 
Goodwill, net  246,946   247,195 
Intangible assets, net  97,560   104,049 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  93,341   107,349 
Other assets, net  86,914   74,748 
Total Assets $1,644,690  $1,668,190 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY      
       
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $54,320  $33,944 
Current portion of long-term debt  1,565   859,095 
Current operating lease liabilities  26,669   29,345 
Other current liabilities  178,514   167,466 
Total Current Liabilities  261,068   1,089,850 
       
Long-term debt  1,443,095   1,646,396 
Operating lease liabilities  78,498   89,022 
Other liabilities  51,427   51,190 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine Equity:      
Senior preferred units (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)  651,854    
       
Equity:      
Common unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)  (1,181,241)  (1,126,452)
Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2021)  388,147    
General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at April 30, 2021 and July 31, 2020)  (71,840)  (71,287)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  31,845   (2,303)
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Equity  (833,089)  (1,200,042)
Noncontrolling interest  (8,163)  (8,226)
Total Equity  (841,252)  (1,208,268)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine and Equity $1,644,690  $1,668,190 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

                   
  Three months ended  Nine months ended  Twelve months ended
  April 30 April 30 April 30
   2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020
Revenues:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales $542,036  $391,745  $1,351,519  $1,150,377  $1,616,933  $1,414,601 
Other  22,694   20,385   67,665   65,800   83,900   80,657 
Total revenues  564,730   412,130   1,419,184   1,216,177   1,700,833   1,495,258 
                   
Cost of sales:                  
Propane and other gas liquids sales  298,386   176,265   706,790   548,136   831,707   684,596 
Other  2,985   2,740   10,156   9,774   13,385   12,391 
                   
Gross profit   263,359   233,125   702,238   658,267   855,741   798,271 
                   
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  124,624   121,558   348,898   364,334   477,619   481,661 
Depreciation and amortization expense  21,281   20,366   63,920   59,380   85,021   79,012 
General and administrative expense  15,205   12,560   48,760   36,447   58,065   54,404 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  6,770   8,075   20,462   24,724   28,755   33,200 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  811   757   2,281   2,182   2,970   3,187 
Loss on asset sales and disposals  1,345   1,859   2,238   6,242   3,920   8,807 
                   
Operating income  93,323   67,950   215,679   164,958   199,391   138,000 
                   
Interest expense  (42,189)  (45,703)  (149,010)  (138,948)  (203,024)  (183,636)
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (109,922)  (37,399)  (109,922)  (37,399)  (109,922)  (37,399)
Other income (expense), net  553   (158)  4,169   (214)  3,923   (201)
Reorganization items, net  (9,007)     (10,207)     (10,207)   
                   
Loss before income tax expense  (67,242)  (15,310)  (49,291)  (11,603)  (119,839)  (83,236)
                   
Income tax expense  193   161   606   794   663   833 
                   
Net loss  (67,435)  (15,471)  (49,897)  (12,397)  (120,502)  (84,069)
                   
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  (641)  (78)  (308)  133   (944)  (502)
                   
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.  (66,794)  (15,393)  (49,589)  (12,530)  (119,558)  (83,567)
                   
Distribution to preferred unitholders  8,011      8,011      8,011    
                   
Less: General partner's interest in net loss  (748)  (154)  (576)  (125)  (1,276)  (835)
                   
Class A unitholders' interest in net loss $(74,057) $(15,239) $(57,024) $(12,405) $(126,293) $(82,732)
                   
Loss Per Class A Unit                  
Basic and diluted net loss per common unit $(15) $(3) $(12) $(3) $(26) $(17)
                   
Weighted average common units outstanding - basic  4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 
                         

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

                   
  Three months ended  Nine months ended  Twelve months ended
  April 30 April 30 April 30
   2021  2020  2021  2020  2021  2020
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $(66,794) $(15,393) $(49,589) $(12,530) $(119,558) $(83,567)
Income tax expense  193   161   606   794   663   833 
Interest expense  42,189   45,703   149,010   138,948   203,024   183,636 
Depreciation and amortization expense  21,281   20,366   63,920   59,380   85,021   79,012 
EBITDA  (3,131)  50,837   163,947   186,592   169,150   179,914 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  811   757   2,281   2,182   2,970   3,187 
Loss on asset sales and disposal  1,345   1,859   2,238   6,242   3,920   8,807 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  109,922   37,399   109,922   37,399   109,922   37,399 
Other income (expense), net  (553)  158   (4,169)  214   (3,923)  201 
Reorganization items, net  9,007      10,207      10,207    
Severance expense includes $0, $927 and $1,667 in operating expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021. Also includes $0, $834 and $834 in general and administrative expense for the three, nine and twelve months ended April 30, 2021.        1,761      2,501    
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  2,436   1,325   8,572   5,887   9,993   13,608 
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses        (500)     16,825    
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other     80      134   27   134 
Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b)  (641)  (78)  (308)  133   (944)  (502)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  119,196   92,337   293,951   238,783   320,648   242,748 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (37,757)  (43,442)  (137,716)  (129,341)  (190,621)  (170,806)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (4,058)  (6,803)  (14,517)  (18,700)  (19,057)  (20,436)
Cash paid for income taxes  (133)  (49)  (438)  (50)  (677)  (170)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  1,270   851   3,707   2,510   5,194   4,343 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  78,518   42,894   144,987   93,202   115,487   55,679 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders  8,011      8,011      8,011    
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  1,571   (858)  2,900   (1,864)  6,038   1,113 
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders (f)  68,936   42,036   134,076   91,338   109,449   54,566 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to Class A and B unitholders                  
Distributable cash flow excess $68,936  $42,036  $134,076  $91,338  $109,449  $54,566 
                   
Propane gallons sales                  
Retail - Sales to End Users  200,028   186,175   536,124   552,340   621,801   651,454 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  60,128   60,660   176,970   179,695   232,804   233,005 
Total propane gallons sales  260,156   246,835   713,094   732,035   854,605   884,459 

(a) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., less the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income (expense), net, reorganization items, net, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful, because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes makes it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
This method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income (expense), net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment.
(e) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors may not be consistent with that of other companies and should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders or similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


