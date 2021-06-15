Ghent, Belgium, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Biotalys announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Euronext Brussels

Ghent, BELGIUM – 15 June 2021 – Biotalys NV (“Biotalys” or the “Company”) an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for a more sustainable and safer food supply, today announces its intention to raise new funds through an Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) with admission of all its shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels (the "Offering"). Prior to the IPO, Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij (FPIM) and BNP Paribas Fortis Private Equity Belgium have, subject to certain conditions precedent, pre-committed to purchase an aggregate amount of €10 million of new shares in the IPO, in exchange for guaranteed allocations.

Company Highlights

Biotalys’ ambition is to address three core challenges facing global food production today: the 1.6 billion tons of global food lost or wasted every year; the agricultural impact on biodiversity, soil, water and human health; the need for sustainable and safe food production safeguarding our future.

Biotalys aims to address these challenges through the development of its product candidates which are designed to be effective, environmentally safer and cleaner protein-based biocontrol solutions.

These product candidates have multiple applications aimed at helping growers address major food pests and diseases, more safely and sustainably, providing alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides in an integrated pest management framework and reducing chemical residues on food.

The Company’s approach is powered by its AGROBODY Foundry™ platform, a scalable proprietary technology platform offering significant advantages compared to the development of new conventional chemical alternatives, most notably shorter and cheaper product development cycles.

A diversified pipeline of seven product candidates in three different indications – biofungicides, bio-insecticides and biobactericides – targeting critical pests and diseases, with a combined potential addressable market of $4.8 billion.

First product Evoca™ submitted to the EPA in the U.S. and the EU in December 2020 and March 2021 respectively, is designed to pave both the regulatory and commercial path of future products. A market test launch of Evoca™ in the US and EU, is expected to start in late 2022 and 2024 respectively.

Portfolio of 15 families of proprietary patents related to the Company’s AGROBODY™ technology and product pipeline.

Actively pursuing selective partnerships with food and agricultural players in search of innovative and differentiated solutions, expanding the potential, scope and value of the AGROBODY Foundry™ platform.

Experienced management team with strong track record in the AgTech and biotech industries, backed by renowned local and international specialist shareholder base.

Operations in Belgium and the U.S. with future commercialization plans to occur via distribution agreements, partnerships or on its own in certain markets where strategically valuable.





Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer of Biotalys, commented: “Biotalys is dedicated to transforming conventional farming approaches by creating a new paradigm in food production and protection. Our approach is aligned with the pressing need for a sustainable agriculture and aims to offer a range of protein-based products that are as effective as traditional chemical approaches in an integrated pest management framework, while being safer and more environmentally sustainable. The innovative potential of our platform is highly sought after and with partnerships possible across the full spectrum of the food production industry, Biotalys is strongly positioned to build significant value for its investors, employees and society as a whole.”

AGROBODY Foundry™ platform Highlights

The Company aims to develop products that will help reduce the agricultural environmental footprint, reduce food waste and provide healthier and safer choices for consumers, leveraging the AGROBODY Foundry™ platform:

A unique and scalable technology platform that allows the development of AGROBODY™ protein-based biocontrol product candidates to target multiple indications

AGROBODY™ biocontrols are based on small proteins obtained by fermentation, inspired by fragments of heavy-chain antibodies found in the Camelidae family. Leveraging decades of scientific progress and proof-of-concept of Camelidae antibody inspired protein technology, as already seen in therapeutic molecules across multiple pharmaceutical applications

Offers several distinct advantages over small molecules and microbials, including: targeted approach enhancing specificity broad spectrum of targets and novel modes of action intrinsic safety and biodegradability traceability and quality control scalable industrial manufacturing with flexible fermentation conditions, and ability to combine AGROBODY™ biocontrols with existing farming practices to reduce overall need for chemical products.







Biotalys intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to:

Fund the development of its existing pipeline, including discovery, development, fields trials, manufacturing scale up and regulatory costs;

Fund the continued improvement and optimization of its AGROBODY Foundry™ platform and to fund the extension of Biotalys’ pipeline (including potentially through partnered programs);

Fund its go-to-market strategy including distribution costs related to setting up a supply chain, warehouse & logistics, costs for distribution via partners, etc. and business development efforts; and

General corporate purposes.

The Offering

Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ("FSMA") and market conditions, it is expected that the price range, as well as other details of the Offering will be published when the Offering period is expected to commence. After its approval, which approval should not be understood as an endorsement by the FSMA of the securities offered by Biotalys, the prospectus is expected to be made available at the Company's registered office and on the websites of Biotalys (www.biotalys.com/investors), KBC Securities NV/SA (www.kbc.be/Biotalys, www.bolero.be/nl/Biotalys and www.kbcsecurities.com) and Belfius Bank NV/SA (www.belfius.be/Biotalys2021).

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG and KBC Securities NV are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, and the Joint Global Coordinators and Belfius Bank NV/SA are acting as Joint Bookrunners, whereas Oppenheimer Europe Ltd. acts as Lead Bookrunner US (together the “Underwriters”).

The Offering is expected to consist of: (i) an initial public offering to retail and institutional investors in Belgium; (ii) a placement in the United States to persons that are reasonably believed to be QIBs as defined in Rule 144A under the US Securities Act, and (iii) a placement to certain qualified and/or institutional investors in the EEA, the United Kingdom and Switzerland (those qualified and/or institutional investors together with the QIBs are collectively being referred to as the “Institutional Investors”). The Offering outside the US will be made in compliance with Regulation S under the US Securities Act. Private placements may take place in member states of the EEA pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation i.e.

To legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation;

To fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors as defined in the Prospectus Regulation) subject to obtaining the prior consent of the Underwriters for any such offer; or

In any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, if applicable, provided that no such offer of Offered Shares shall result in a requirement for the publication by the Company or any Underwriter of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation and each person who initially acquires Shares or to whom any offer is made will be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed to and with the Underwriters and the Company that it is a “qualified investor” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Biotalys

Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@Biotalys.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions for more sustainable and safer food. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys aims to develop a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has raised €62.8 million (US$74,9 million) to date from Belgian and international investors. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

