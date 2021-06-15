Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”)

15 June 2021

B Share Net Asset Value

The Directors and the investment manager of the Company, Seneca Partners Limited, have reviewed the valuation of the Company's B share portfolio as at 11 June 2021.

The unaudited net asset value per B share ("NAV") as at 11 June 2021 was 106.1p per share. This is an increase of 5.7p from the previously published unaudited NAV as at 29 March 2021, due to changes in the value of the B share pool’s quoted investments, offset by the running costs incurred in Q2 2021.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk