Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 10 900 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 368 974 to 3 358 074 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.56%).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|4 June 2021
|6 000
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|7 June 2021
|1 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|7 June 2021
|500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|26.375
|9 June 2021
|500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.140
|10 June 2021
|2 400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|25.380
Attachment