Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 10 900 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 368 974 to 3 358 074 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.56%).



Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 4 June 2021 6 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055 7 June 2021 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600 7 June 2021 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375 9 June 2021 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140 10 June 2021 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.380

Attachment