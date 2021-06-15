Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 10 900 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 368 974 to 3 358 074 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.56%).

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€)
4 June 2021 6 000 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 26.055
7 June 2021 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 34.600
7 June 2021 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017 26.375
9 June 2021 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140
10 June 2021 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.380

