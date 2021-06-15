Notice Regarding the Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stock as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on May 26, 2021, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation” disclosed on May 26, 2021.

Overview of the Disposal

(1 ) Disposal date June 15, 2021 (2 ) Class and number of shares to be disposed of 41,865 shares of common stock of the Company (3 ) Disposal price 2,894 yen per share (4 ) Total disposal price 121,157,310 yen (5 ) Allottees and number thereof, and number of stocks to be disposed of 7 Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) 22,687 shares

12 Executive Officers 19,178 shares

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir



