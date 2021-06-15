Crypto Pote Token Announces Listing at ProBit Exchange

PARIS, France, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency market is one of the most volatile and liquid financial markets in the world. The market is laden with lots of exciting opportunities and rewards for who are willing to jump on the bandwagon.



Plus, the market is devoid of the control of the central government; meaning the market is far from being manipulated like the traditional fiat currencies of the world.

In a bid to further open up the crypto market to more investors, the team at Crypto Pote Token announces that its utility token, POPE, would be listed on ProBit on June 16, 2021. Crypto Pote Token is a blockchain-powered project designed and developed on the Binance Smart Chain network.

POPE will be an option to store in for value against inflation as well as a good way to create passive income without any past experience knowledge, since just holding the POPE tokens allows earning a part of the transaction fees paid by users.

Here is the listing information for the token:

Trading Pairs:

POPE/USDT

Deposit: June 15, 2021, 08:00 UTC

Trading: June 16, 2021, 08:00 UTC

Why Should You Be Part Of The Crypto Pote Token Movement?

The Crypto Pote Token is a promising project that every crypto enthusiast should be part of. For every transaction on the Crypto Pote Token's protocol, a 2% fee is charged and half of the fee is distributed to all token holders depending on their portfolio. The remaining half would be burned to reduce the amount of POPE in circulation.

A reduction in the number of tokens in circulation will lead to scarcity and higher prices, which is good for the project. In addition, token holders and investors will be able to sell their assets at a minimum price known in advance thanks to a guarantee fund provided in case of dump.

This guarantee fund comes from 40% of the pre-sale revenues and will be adjusted every week following the burn that takes place on each transaction.

As a result, the minimum price of the token will increase every week when it is revised.

The token was designed to be as close as possible to the basic philosophy of the cryptocurrency.

It is a decentralised asset programmed to be a store of value against fiat currencies and which generates passive income by the simple fact of holding assets as in any bank account.

The strong point that sets this project apart from others is that it does not apply crazy transaction fees and that there is a guarantee fund generated by the pre-sale that is there to limit dumps as much as possible. Each week you know in advance how far the price can fall and you can be sure that you can always sell your assets at a price that is already known in advance.

Finally, the project is designed to make the token holders as responsible as possible for their assets.

Indeed, it is announced that in order to earn passive income on transaction fees, it is imperative to hold one's tokens on one's own wallet. Holding POPE at probit does not generate any redistribution on transaction fees.

This will encourage people to hold their own wallet which is much more secure and in line with the basic philosophy of cryptocurrencies.

The project is of course compatible with decentralised exchanges. This means that anyone does not have to depend on a centralized exchange.

Social links:

Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/cFPXKi-pLW0xYzRk

Discord: https://discord.gg/nBPnG3yrGq

Media Contact:

Company: Crypto Pote Token

Website: https://cryptopotetoken.finance/

E-mail: admin@cryptopotetoken.finance