ACAMS Offers First-of-its-Kind CAFCA Scholarship Program for BIPOC Compliance Professionals in the FinTech Sector

Chicago, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to creating career-development opportunities for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) professionals in the anti-financial crime (AFC) space, ACAMS has launched a scholarship program for applicants with diverse backgrounds seeking to become a Certified AML FinTech Compliance Associate (CAFCA). Under the CAFCA Scholarship Program, 30 candidates will be able to pursue the FinTech compliance certification with a full waiver of fees, including the costs of training materials and the program’s examination.

Recipients of the scholarship will take part in a globally recognized certification program designed to enhance the compliance skills and knowledge of FinTech personnel working in financial crime prevention at the entry level, whether they are remotely onboarding customers or helping to scale their firm’s anti-money laundering processes to meet rapidly growing consumer demand. Developed in partnership with the specialist consultancy FINTRAIL, the CAFCA certification is tailored for compliance professionals at FinTechs offering services as prepaid card issuers, Payment Service Providers, neo-banks, Insuretech companies, and crowdfunding and peer-to-peer organizations, among other firms in the sector.

“The CAFCA Scholarship Program is a reflection not only of our values as an organization but also of one of the core strengths of the global compliance community at large: its diversity of perspective and experience,” said Scott Liles, ACAMS President and Managing Director. “Nowhere is that strength better represented than in the rapidly growing FinTech sector, which as a market disruptor offers the greatest opportunity for career development for compliance professionals.

“Our goal is twofold: to help expand the opportunities available to talented BIPOC professionals and to strengthen the AFC compliance controls in a sector where innovation is prized,” Liles added.

“We are pleased to work with ACAMS on the development and launch of the CAFCA certification last year, and we couldn’t be prouder to support this initiative to offer the certification to BIPOC compliance professionals,” said Robert Evans, founder of FINTRAIL. “Diversity is of paramount importance to the long-term sustainability of the FinTech industry, and this scholarship program is a step forward in helping to ensure that the sector’s compliance teams are able to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving and highly diverse sector.”

Compliance professionals wishing to apply for the CAFCA Scholarship may do so at ACAMS.org by completing an application form and submitting a short video. For further details on the scholarship please visit :https://www.stg.acams.org/en/resources/diversity-equity-inclusion/scholarships

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime prevention professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

About FINTRAIL

FINTRAIL is a global financial crime compliance consultancy, and founders and hosts of the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE). FINTRAIL is a recognised authority on financial crime prevention in financial technology (FinTech) and the application of regulatory technology (RegTech), working with industry leading clients across the globe to transform, build, scale, and assure AFC compliance frameworks that are relevant for digital products. The FFE is a community of over 200+ FinTech member companies globally, collaborating on financial crime topics relevant to the industry and their role in the fight against financial crime. FINTRAIL authored the ACAMS ‘AML for FinTech’ and “FinTech as your Customer’ certificates. Visit www.fintrail.co.uk for more information.