Kate O’Leary, M.D., Joins Midwest Fertility Specialists as Board Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist

Indianapolis, IN, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Fertility Specialists is proud to announce that Kate O’Leary, M.D., will be joining the practice as a fertility specialist in Indiana. Dr. O’Leary will join the existing four doctors at Midwest Fertility Specialists to provide accurate diagnosis and effective treatment for the complex causes of infertility.

According to Dr. O’Leary, “Joining Midwest Fertility Specialists is an exciting opportunity to offer my experience and knowledge to hopeful parents in and around Indianapolis. It also allows me to work with colleagues who share my passion for providing world-class fertility care and compassionate support to people struggling with infertility.”

Kate O’Leary, M.D., earned her medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She then completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. To complete her education, Dr. O’Leary pursued a Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship and earned a Master of Science in Health Services Research from Stanford University.

After completing her education, she provided women’s healthcare and fertility care in Dayton, Ohio, at the Wright-Patterson AFB as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force. There, she was the chair of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Division of the 88th Surgical Operations Squadron. She also served as the medical director of the Women’s Health Clinic and the REI consultant to the Air Force Surgeon General. After holding these distinguished positions at Wright-Patterson, she then practiced reproductive medicine in Cincinnati as a civilian doctor.

The team at Midwest Fertility Specialists believes that Dr. O’Leary’s background in reproductive medicine and women’s health makes her an excellent fit for the practice. According to Robert Colver, M.D., “Dr. O’Leary is a highly respected reproductive endocrinologist who shares our team’s commitment to helping patients become parents. We look forward to working together to provide exceptional care to our patients as they work to start and grow their families.”

Kate O’Leary, M.D., can diagnose and treat male and female infertility. She has a special interest in treating recurrent pregnancy loss and fertility preservation.

According to Dr. O’Leary, “It’s an honor to help patients during such a pivotal and emotional time in their life. Whether a patient is pursuing egg freezing or trying to welcome a baby after facing a series of miscarriages, I work to develop an individualized treatment plan that incorporates compassion and the latest fertility treatments.”

Kate O’Leary, M.D., is now seeing new patients at Midwest Fertility Specialists.

About Midwest Fertility Specialists

Midwest Fertility Specialists has been one of the nation’s leading infertility practices since 2004. The team offers state-of-the-art assisted reproductive technology (ART) to patients throughout Indiana and the Midwest. For more than 15 years, the practice has been recognized for its world-class fertility care, advanced facilities and renowned physicians who help make parenthood possible. For more information, visit www.midwestfertility.com.

