Cofttek Announces Mass-Production and Supply of Urolithin A & B

LUOHE CITY, China, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cofttek Holding Limited, a Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer, will mass-produce and supply the latest Urolithin A & B product to dietary supplement companies from June 2021. With 5 years of research into ellagitannins, the source of urolithins, Cofttek is the only pharmaceutical facility in the world able to mass-produce Urolithin A & B.



Urolithin A possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, anti-cancer, hypoglycemic and other biological properties. Urolithin A can improve the quality and function of mitochondria, and increase the strength and endurance of ageing muscles. Urolithin B has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and is also a regulator of skeletal muscle mass.



Studies have shown Urolithin A & B in combination can be used in treating intervertebral disc degeneration (IDD), Alzheimer's and dementia-related disorders, and other diseases. After 5 years of technical research, Cofttek's production capacity of Urolithin A & B now exceeds 2000 kg/month - the only biochemical firm worldwide to have achieved mass production.



About Urolithin



Urolithins are secondary metabolites of ellagic acid derived from ellagitannins. Ellagitannins are converted by the human gut microflora into ellagic acid which is further transformed into urolithins A, urolithin B, urolithin C and urolithin D in the large intestines. Know more at https://www.cofttek.com/products/urolithin/



About Cofttek



Cofttek Holding Limited, founded in 2008, is a high-tech pharmaceutical biochemical enterprise, integrating production, R&D and sales. It is located in Luohe Chemical Industry Park, Luohe City, Henan Province, and is committed to the research and development of advanced pharmaceuticals, providing innovative products and high-quality services for the pharmaceutical industry.

