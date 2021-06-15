SINAI Technologies Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

San Francisco, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINAI Technologies Inc., a San Francisco-based decarbonization platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. SINAI Technologies was recognized for its software platform built to help organizations decarbonize value-chain-wide emissions by enabling more intelligent carbon emission measurement, reporting, mitigation and pricing.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said SINAI’s CEO, Maria Fujihara. “It is a confirmation that our approach and technology is among the most unique in the world and can advance the transition to a low-carbon economy. Our technology can help global corporations decarbonize and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this challenge.”

SINAI Technologies is already having a positive impact, having enabled organizations in many sectors, including steel, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, agriculture, and food and beverage, to measure and mitigate their carbon emissions.

“We’re excited to welcome SINAI Technologies to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “SINAI and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Maria Fujihara of SINAI will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. SINAI will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

For the first time in the community’s history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women, including SINAI’s CEO, Maria Fujihara. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries on six continents, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms .

About SINAI Technologies:

SINAI Technologies Inc. is a software platform built to help organizations measure, analyse, price, and reduce value-chain-wide emissions. Their decarbonization platform enables more intelligent carbon emission measurement, reporting, mitigation and scenario analysis for organizations using science-based methodologies. To learn more, visit: www.sinaitechnologies.com

About World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.we forum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.