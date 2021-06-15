Pachama Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

San Francisco, California, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pachama , a forest carbon credit marketplace, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Pachama was recognized for the way it harnesses AI technology, satellite imagery and automation to improve global forest carbon markets by restoring nature and ecosystems to help address climate change.



The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We are proud to be selected to join the community of Technology Pioneers, alongside leading innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Diego Saez Gil, CEO and co-founder of Pachama. “Our technology works to improve global nature-based carbon markets by increasing the scale, transparency and accuracy of its projects. We are delighted that our work is gaining global attention as a meaningful solution in our climate toolkit, and we will use this platform to continue addressing one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime, climate change.”

Pachama has verified and is monitoring and representing nature-based carbon capture projects in more than 10 countries and has helped protect more than one million hectares of forests. Its technology is making significant strides to raise the standards for validation, accountability and efficiency of forest carbon projects globally.

“We’re excited to welcome Pachama to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. “Pachama and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Diego Saez Gil of Pachama will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Pachama will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries on six continents, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here .

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms .

About Pachama

Pachama is a mission-driven company with the mission of restoring nature to help address climate change. Pachama brings the latest technology in remote sensing and AI to the world of forest carbon in order to enable forest conservation and restoration to scale. Pachama’s core technology harnesses satellite imaging with artificial intelligence to measure carbon captured in forests. Through the Pachama marketplace, responsible companies and individuals can connect with carbon credits from projects that are protecting and restoring forests worldwide. Pachama was founded in 2018 by Diego Saez-Gil and Tomas Aftalion, two technology entrepreneurs originally from Argentina, now based in Silicon Valley, California. The company is backed by some of the top venture capital funds focused on climate tech including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Amazon Climate Fund, LowerCarbon Capital, Saltwater and Y Combinator.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.