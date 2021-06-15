City Shoppe, The Ethical Marketplace for Local Businesses, Launches Brooklyn Shoppe, Supporting Small and Medium-sized Businesses

Portland, OR, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Shoppe, the premier e-commerce platform dedicated to conscious consumers discovering small businesses (shoppes) through “Digital Tourism,”announced today that it has launched its newest shopping location: Brooklyn, New York. The digital addition of Brooklyn to the City Shoppe platform is the newest locale on the City Shoppe platform, which is expanding to 15 by the end of 2021.

“New York has always been powered by small business,so it’s befitting that Brooklyn is one of our first to launch cities,” said Ash Cintas, founder of City Shoppe. “We seek to empower Brooklyn’s business owners by showcasing their high-quality products in a marketplace, free from knockoffs and sub-par competitors, while reducing carbon output and allowing customers to shop with businesses that represent our customers’ values.”

City Shoppe is a twist on the growing “Buy Local” movement as a two-way marketplace.





For individual small business owners (shoppes), City Shoppe empowers them to automate their businesses, grow their revenues and focus on their forté offerings. Currently free of charge to new shoppes, City Shoppe offers a suite of attractive, white-glove services including virtual shoppe creation, 24/7 customer support, scheduled shipping and delivery, brand recognition and discovery, cross-marketing opportunities, automatic POS integration and website synchronizing. Shoppes are able to grow their business by focusing on their forté offerings and lend more of the business strategy needs and support to City Shoppe.

For the ever-growing conscious consumer sect, City Shoppe introduces shoppers to highly curated and cultivated brands, to build the connection with a locale via the ever-growing trend of “digital tourism,”while also bolstering that local economy and supporting brands that are congruent with the customer’s beliefs and values.

The City Shoppe marketplace is currently supporting 130 shoppes from across the US. Shipping is included, but curbside delivery is available if the customer or gift recipient is local.

The first 13 Brooklyn-area shoppes to join the City Shoppe virtual marketplace are all women-owned businesses, with four of them being POC-owned, two Black-owned, and nearly all of the products are made in the USA:

City Shoppe fills a need, listening to the priorities of small and medium businesses who find themselves between Etsy and Amazon, while also engendering conscious consumer spending. Customers who shop City Shoppe positively impact the local economies, keeping revenue within those localities through state taxes. Research shows that when consumers spend $100 at a national chain, only $43 stays in the community, while “buying local” allows on average about $25 more to stay in that community.

City Shoppe continues to regularly add more shoppes and launch new cities to its marketplace. By the end of 2021, City Shoppe will have more than 15 new locales on the platform, with more than 200 shoppes by the end of 2021.

For more information, -- or to start shopping local or become a City Shoppe vendor -- visit www.cityshoppe.com

About City Shoppe

City Shoppe is an inspired shopping platform that brings local business global. Founded in 2018 by Ashley Cintas, City Shoppe is a two-sided marketplace to help consumers easily shop locally in any city while also empowering small business owners to automate their businesses and grow their revenues. City Shoppe is currently being piloted in Portland, OR, and will expand to more cities around the country by late 2020. For more information, -- or to start shopping local or become a City Shoppe vendor -- visit www.cityshoppe.com

