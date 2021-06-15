LCS Hires Joe Weisenburger to Lead Business Development

Des Moines, Iowa, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation’s second-largest senior living operator, announced today that Joe Weisenburger is joining the company as vice president, senior director of business development. Upon joining LCS on July 6, 2021, he will lead business development initiatives to grow top-line revenue for all business lines in the organization. Most recently, Weisenburger was senior vice president of business development for Welltower Inc.

“Joe is well-known and connected in the senior living industry,” says Rick Exline, executive vice president at LCS. “We believe he can leverage these relationships to sell the value and strength that LCS brings to clients.”

Weisenburger brings 23 years of industry experience, including structuring billions of dollars in senior housing investments. While at Welltower, Weisenburger was part of the management team that helped grow the company from $1.0 billion to $30 billion in assets. He has a strong background in business development, identifying investment opportunities, structuring mutually beneficial opportunities, and guiding several transactions to create new business verticals.

Weisenburger currently serves on the ASHA Public Policy Committee and the Western Golf Association board. He is an Evans Scholarship recipient. Weisenburger has an MBA from The Ohio State University and a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Miami University.

“I am genuinely excited to join LCS. It is a growing company committed to continuing its legacy of serving seniors. My first goal is to expand the management opportunities by helping organizations better understand how the company’s scale and diverse services can help them thrive and grow,” says Joe Weisenburger.

Weisenburger succeeds Earl Wade, who, after 40 years of serving seniors, retires in January 2022. Wade held several positions while at LCS, most recently serving as vice president, senior director of business development. In this position, he has supported the engagement of approximately 50 new third-party management and development relationships. Before joining LCS, Earl was the founder and CEO of CRSA.

Exline notes, “Earl has always worked to advance relationships that have stood the test of time. He is solution-driven and has enhanced the reputation of LCS through his unwavering commitment to excellence in all things. His impact on senior living and LCS has been immeasurable and will leave a legacy of dedication, kindness, and character.”

About LCS®

As a pioneer in the senior living industry since 1971, making a difference in the lives of seniors has been our sole focus since day one. The dedicated LCS Family of Companies is designed to help fulfill your community’s mission. This structure allows us to develop and share expertise across our company to deliver innovative solutions to partners, seniors, and their communities. LCS has the experience, leadership, and integrity to meet the unique needs of your community. When you partner with LCS, you receive more than just a single perspective; you get the experience of six senior-focused companies working together as one. In the field of senior living, Experience is Everything®. For more information, visit LCSnet.com.

