GiftPocket Wins Boston College’s 4th Annual Strakosch Venture Competition

Columbus, OH, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiftPocket, the premier digital wallet dedicated to empowering teens to manage their gift cards, and its female founder Brooke Yoakam announced today that the app secured the top prize from the 4th annual Strakosch Venture Competition, a program of the Edmund H. Shea Jr. Center for Entrepreneurship at Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.

Competing with more than 35 other student ventures, Yoakam successfully pitched her digital wallet app virtually through multiple rounds and will use prize results to further grow its presence with gift card holders.

“Throughout this past academic year, Brooke made incredible progress with GiftPocket. She participated in our Shea Center Accelerator Program where she had access to mentors and workshops that helped her take her business to the next level,” said Jere Doyle, the Shea Center’s Popolo Family Executive Director. As a freshman participating in the competition, the judges were all impressed by her drive and her passion to solve this problem. She is building a great company and has some notable early traction. We are thrilled for her success."

GiftPocket — founded by Yoakam in 2014 when she was 12 — is focused on empowering teens to wisely use their currency, which research shows is most often in the form of gift cards. The digital wallet allows users to manage their cards, including uploading unwanted gift cards and trading them for gift cards they prefer. While GiftPocket is focused on the teen market, the app is available to users of all ages.

The Strakosch Venture Competition is a university-wide business plan competition designed to promote and support entrepreneurship at Boston College. Thirty-five student competitors brought their business ideas to life through the guidance of experienced alumni and faculty mentors, with additional coaching and advice provided by entrepreneurs, law partners, venture capitalists, and other executives.

Sixteen teams were selected to advance to the semi-finals round where they pitched to a panel of judges who then selected the seven teams that advanced to the final round, pitching to a new panel of judges including TechTarget founder Greg Strakosch, Shea Ventures Managing Director and Shea Center benefactor John Morrissey, Bowdin Group Advisor Karen Walker Beecher, and Boston Seed General Partner Nicole Stata. This year the top prize received $7,500, runner-up received $5,000, third place received $2,000, and crowd favorite received $500. Previous winners have leveraged their ideas and grown successful multi-million dollar businesses.

“This was a tight competition, against some of the most innovative students,” said GiftPocket founder Yoakam, a rising sophomore at Boston College. “I have been so passionate about developing this app, and to be recognized is a true honor. I am grateful that GiftPocket is striking a chord in Boston College’s tech and startup scene."

More information about GiftPocket can be found at GiftPocket.com.

