Worldwide Medical Simulators Industry to 2029 - Players Include Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems and Mentice Among Others

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Simulators Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical simulators market held US$ 1939.1 Mn in 2020 and expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Medical simulation is the process of recreating real life conditions that allows the trainer to control the learning environment and optimize conditions for the given experiment. There is a growing demand for the use of simulation-based medical education due to rising ethical tensions and stringent regulations associated with the use of patients and real body for training and education tools. Technological advancements in the medical simulators have made the usage of simulators in different levels of experiments in multidisciplinary areas.

Moreover, growing inclination for minimally-invasive surgeries is further assisting the growth of medical simulators market. Performing minimally-invasive surgeries require proper training and psychomotor skills which can be attained by various training models using medical simulators. The advent of augmented reality in medical training and education has resulted in the heightened patient care and outcomes. Mannequin-based simulations have been widely used for practicing CPR and airway management, however, technological advancements has made various healthcare procedures possible. High cost of the devices and awareness regarding these products are the major restraining factors for the growth of the market, especially in the under-developed countries due to paucity of resources.



Anatomical Models to Drive the Growth of Medical Simulators Market



In 2020, anatomical models held the largest share in the global medical simulators market owing to its growing application in interdisciplinary medical areas. The segment is set to maintain its pole position throughout the forecast period owing to its growing application in academics, hospital and other end-use areas. Manikin-based simulation is the largest sub-segment in anatomical models. Manikin-based simulation have the ability to mimic human function such as real-time vital stats, spontaneous breathing, obstruction in respiratory tracts, pupil responses and others. Moreover, availability of complex models responding to drugs, heat and environmental factors and stimulus will further drive the market during the forecast period.



The market is studied in order to understand the current dynamics and future trends in the global medical simulators market. The study includes market size and forecast for all considered segments presented in the report for the period from 2019 to 2029, along with respective compound annual growth rate (CAGRs) for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year. The key players currently engaged in medical simulators market include Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd., Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Laedral Medical AS, Mentice AB, Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., and Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. among others.



Key questions answered in this report

How the global medical simulators market will perform during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029?

What are the latest trends in the medical simulators market and valuable opportunities for key players?

Who are the leading players in the global medical simulators market?

Which is the leading/and fastest region in the global medical simulators market?

What are drivers and restrains governing the global medical simulators market?

What are technological advancements in the global medical simulators market?

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Medical Simulators (MS) Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global MS Market, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Medical Simulators (MS) Market, by Product & Service Type, 2016-2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Anatomical Models

4.2.1. Patient Simulators

4.2.2. Interventional Surgical Simulators

4.2.3. Endovascular Simulators

4.2.4. Ultrasound Simulators

4.2.5. Dental Simulators

4.2.6. Eye Simulators

4.3. Web-based Simulation

4.4. Medical Simulators Software

4.5. Simulation Training Services



Chapter 5. Global Medical Simulators (MS) Market, by End-User Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Academic and Research Institutions

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Military Organizations



Chapter 6. Global Medical Simulators (MS) Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Laerdal Medical AS

7.3. 3D Systems, Inc.

7.4. Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc.

7.5. Limbs & Things, Ltd.

7.6. Kyoto Kagaku Co, Ltd.

7.7. Mentice AB

7.8. Simulab Corporation

7.9. Simulaids, Inc.

7.10. Surgical Science Sweden AB

7.11. MedaPhor Group PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0mgxl