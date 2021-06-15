Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market (2021 to 2029) - Radial Tear Type to Witness a Significant CAGR

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meniscus Repair Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meniscus repair systems market is developing competently, expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Globally, increasing number of meniscal allograft transplant and repair procedures will drive the overall market growth. Increasing awareness about advanced medical technology along with rising hospital admissions for osteoarthritis will further spur revenue growth. Additionally, launch of integrated repair solutions for all-inside meniscal repair, outside/in or inside out meniscal repair, root repair techniques and other advanced applications are major key factors driving the growth of the meniscus repair systems market on a global scale.



All-Inside meniscal repair systems expected to register higher growth by the end of 2029



In 2020, the all-inside meniscal repair system accounted for the largest share in the global market. These are mainly designed with the strength of inside out repairs, delivers biomechanically strong outcomes with enhanced single insertion techniques. Top products include CrossFix meniscal repair system, NovoStitch Pro, Sequent meniscal repair device and others. Additionally, rising sports injuries, surging number of osteoarthritis in the ageing population, and new technology expansion in the sports medicine industry are key factors driving the overall demand of meniscal repair systems. Expansion of new suture systems, regulatory approvals, new product launch, partnerships and acquisitions will boost market growth in the near future. For e.g. In an April 2020, Ceterix Orthopaedics, Inc. announced, the NovoStitch enables surgeons to place stitches arthroscopically in close-fitting joint compartments, permitting them to treat and repair intricate meniscal tears.



Radial tear type to witness a significant CAGR



Radial meniscus tears are witnessed more in the young population (mainly especially with anterior cruciate ligament breaks), actively indulged sports activities. The utilization of enhanced techniques for radial tears includes cross suture method, inside-out technique or outside-in repair technique for a complete radial tear of the lateral meniscus and others. The recent brief, reliable, and legal classification system for meniscal tears is the International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery, and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS). Complexity in repairing and treating few horizontal or longitudinal tears may restrain the market growth. Advancement in surgical techniques for radial tears and other complex tears will boost the market growth. Advanced products with top applications manufactured in the U.S. and Europe market by Zimmer, Stryker, Conmed, Arthrex, and others will further spur revenue growth in the applications segment. For instance, in June 2020, Arcuro Medical Ltd. received approval by the U.S. FDA for its SuperBall meniscus repair system.



Increased research and development with strong product pipelines in the developed regions



Major players in the meniscus repair systems market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, (Ceterix Orthopaedics) Smith & Nephew plc., Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd (Saratoga Partners LLC), Arcuro Medical Ltd., EBERLE GmbH & Co. KG, BIOTEK - CHETAN MEDITECH PVT. LTD. and others. Top manufacturers are developing with advanced expertise with integrated technology. Acquisitions, partnerships, new technology expansion, and improved R&D will invent the development of meniscus repair systems market in the developing nations in the near future. For instance, in December 2020, Smith & Nephew plc. announced the acquisition of Ceterix Orthopedics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the meniscus repair systems market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product & service type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the meniscus repair systems market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global MRS Market Value, 2019-2029, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2020

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market, by Product Type , 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. All-Inside Meniscal Repair System

4.3. Outside-In Meniscal Repair System

4.4. Inside-Out Meniscal Repair System

4.5. Meniscal Root Repair System



5. Global Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Radial Tear

5.3. Horizontal Tear

5.4. Flap Tear

5.5. Complex Tear

5.6. Bucket-Handle Tear

5.7. Oblique Tear



6. Global Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Hospitals

6.2. Orthopedic Clinics

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers



7. North America Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. North America MRS Market Value and Growth, 2019-2029, (US$ Mn)

7.2. North America MRS Market Value, By Product Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Market Analysis

7.3. North America MRS Market Value, By Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1. Market Analysis

7.4. North America MRS Market Value, By End-user, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1. Market Analysis

7.5. North America MRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.1. Market Analysis

7.5.2. U.S.

7.5.3. Rest of North America



8. Europe Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Europe MRS Market Value and Growth, 2019-2029, (US$ Mn)

8.2. Europe MRS Market Value, By Product Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Market Analysis

8.3. Europe MRS Market Value, By Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

8.3.1. Market Analysis

8.4. Europe MRS Market Value, By End-user, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

8.4.1. Market Analysis

8.5. Europe MRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

8.5.1. Market Analysis

8.5.2. U.K.

8.5.3. Germany

8.5.4. France

8.5.5. Rest of Europe



9. Asia Pacific Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

9.1. Overview

9.1.1. Asia Pacific MRS Market Value and Growth, 2019-2029, (US$ Mn)

9.2. Asia Pacific MRS Market Value, By Product Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Market Analysis

9.3. Asia Pacific MRS Market Value, By Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1. Market Analysis

9.4. Asia Pacific MRS Market Value, By End-user, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1. Market Analysis

9.5. Asia Pacific MRS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

9.5.1. Market Analysis

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. China

9.5.4. India

9.5.5. Rest of Asia Pacific



10. Rest of the World Meniscus Repair Systems (MRS) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

10.1. Overview

10.1.1. Rest of the World MRS Market Value and Growth, 2019-2029, (US$ Mn)

10.2. Rest of the World MRS Market Value, By Product Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. Market Analysis

10.3. Rest of the World MRS Market Value, By Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

10.3.1. Market Analysis

10.4. Rest of the World MRS Market Value, By End-user, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

10.4.1. Market Analysis

10.5. Rest of the World MRS Market Value, By Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

10.5.1. Market Analysis

10.5.2. Middle East & Africa

10.5.3. Latin America



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Stryker Corporation

11.2. Zimmer Biomet

11.3. CONMED Corporation

11.4. Arthrex, Inc.

11.5. Johnson & Johnson

11.6. Medtronic Plc

11.7. (Ceterix Orthopaedics) Smith & Nephew plc.

11.8. Orteq Sports Medicine Ltd (Saratoga Partners LLC)

11.9. Arcuro Medical Ltd.

11.10. EBERLE GmbH & Co. KG

11.11. BIOTEK - CHETAN MEDITECH PVT. LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ind1a4