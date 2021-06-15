Worldwide Medical X-Ray Detectors Industry to 2029 - by Product, Modality, Panel Size and Geography

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical X-Ray Detectors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Medical X-ray detectors market accounted for a market value of US$ 2496.8 Mn in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. A new generation of X-ray detectors equipped with large-area, flat-panel detectors with combination of thin-film transistor are eligible for providing rapid access to digital images. Thus, such a rapid technological evolution of digital radiography expected to assist access of radiologists to abundant information regarding an extensive variety of large-area, and flat-panel electronic detectors. Researchers from the U.S. China & Netherlands built highly sensitive X-ray detector in 2016, this technology assisted detector to permit X-ray images taken using reduced doses of ionizing radiation leading to smaller cancer risks in patients.

This innovation forced many key players to develop extremely sensitive X-ray detectors that will reduce the radiation dose. The X-ray photon energy is vital part of X-ray detectors as X-ray absorption coefficients of the various elements of the system are majorly relied on it. Thus, precisely developed X-ray photon energy with the novel technology that would increase the penetrating capabilities. With the help of this technology the complete scheme of source, object and detector could be reviewed in the near future, and enhance the spectrum and detector specifically to the nature and composition of the target under investigation.



Flat-panel detectors are one of the ideal X-ray detectors with wide applications and constantly evolving technology



In year 2020, flat panel x-ray detectors accounted for the highest market share due to key factors such as possess high sensitivity & faster than other X-ray detectors, less image distortion than X-ray image intensifiers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases & coupled with high awareness related to early disease diagnosis. During the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, computed radiography (CR) detectors identified as the fastest growing segment due to increasing adoption of developing X-ray technology, and rising penetration of latest technologies in developing and under developed countries.



Increasing awareness related to early disease diagnosis and improving adoption of novel diagnostic technologies in Asia Pacific would assist the market growth



In 2020, North America observed as the largest medical X-ray detectors market due to key factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases & injuries along with developed diagnostic infrastructure, and incessant development in the field of X-ray detectors technology, and early adoption of latest technologies. Asia Pacific with rising population in India & China identified as the fastest growing region due to developing healthcare infrastructure along with skilled healthcare professionals is assisting the overall growth of treatment & diagnostic devices market of this region. Increasing industrialization in Asia Pacific expected to enhance the overall growth of the market by making it more accessible to the untapped markets of Asia Pacific.



Report Scope by Segments



This report on medical X-ray detectors market offers in-depth information related to market dynamics and global trends. The report provides comprehensive summary of the global medical X-ray detectors market by segmenting the market based on product type, modality type, panel-size, and geography. The objective of publishing this in-depth research report is to assist the industry stakeholders in carrying-out decisions and strategy implementation in the medical X-ray detectors market.



This report further explains about the key qualitative factors covering information such as market dynamics, key market trends, to contribute in superior understanding of global blood-brain barrier market. Furthermore, the market players studied in this report based on attributes such as product portfolio, business strategies and market strength. The report also delivers attractive investment proposition based on exhaustive geographical study performed based on economic, political, social, and demographics. Key players profiled in the report include Varian Medical Systems, Thales Group, Canon, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Carestream Health, and Rayence among others.



