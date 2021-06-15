Global Medical Electrodes Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific and 3M Healthcare Among Others

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Electrodes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical electrodes market accounted for a value of US$ 1,317.3 Mn in 2020, and expected to attain US$ 2,806.9 Mn by 2029. Factors characterizing the growth of this market are globally growing elder population base, along with increasing adoption of medical electrodes for the diagnosis and treatment of various conditions, technological advances in medical electrodes, and rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.



The older population is highly prone to develop cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and neurophysiological/neurological disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that global population aged 60 years and older has surged from 841.0 Mn in 2013 to 962.3 Mn in 2020, and projected to surpass 2.0 Bn by the end of 2050. Rising prevalence of diseases such as CVDs, circulatory disturbances, sleep disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), brain disorders, Trigeminal Neuralgia (TGN), sinusitis, tinnitus, Raynaud's disease, gout, and fibromyalgia are propelling the usage of medical device electrodes.

Parkinson's Foundation, a nonprofit organization, stated that currently, 10.0 Mn individuals across the globe are living with Parkinson's disease. The WHO reported the global burden of neurological disorders accounted for a total of 94.6 Mn deaths in 2015, which is anticipated to cross 103 Mn by the end of 2030. The American College of Cardiology (ACC) Foundation reported that in 2015, around 422.7 Mn patients were suffering from CVDs and about 17.9 Mn patients died from same in 2016, accounting 31.0% of all worldwide deaths. Additionally, change in lifestyle across the world is causing sleep disorders wherein 20.0% of the global population is sleep deprived, thereby expected to propel the demand for medical device electrodes over the forecast period.



The Diagnostics Segment to Command the Market from 2021 to 2029



Worldwide rising need for early diagnosis of CVDs, neurophysiological/neurological disorders, and sleep disorders coupled with mounting adoption of various diagnostic tests such as electrocardiography (ECG), electromyography (EMG), electroencephalography (EEG), electroretinography (ERG), and electronystagmography (ENG) are fuelling the demand for medical electrodes. Electrocardiography electrodes are portable, conductive, and adhesive in nature, thereby are highly used in capturing and storing patients' heartbeats. Globally growing burden of CVDs along with a major focus on early diagnosis of CVDs is also supporting the dominance of the ECG electrodes among the diagnostics' segment.



North America Led the Market in 2020 due to the Presence of Supportive Healthcare Infrastructure and Domicile of Key Market Players



North America would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of key market participants, favorable healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of medical electrodes, and availability of technologically developed electrodes including hydrogel & dry electrodes, which offers enhanced adhesion capability and better conduction features in comparison with gel-based electrodes.



On the other hand, implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) by the Indian government to avoid the double taxation/cascading effect, thus making it easier to start & expand businesses and comply with tax regulations is contributing to the significant growth of Asia Pacific. Large patient pool in Japan and China are also supporting the quick pace of Asia Pacific market. In addition, the supportive role of various governments across South Asia in practicing Government Reforms and Infrastructure Development (GRID) would assist in market growth in the near future.



The Presence of International Market Players Creates Market Penetration Challenging for New Entrants



Key participants in this industry are GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Philips Healthcare, 3M Healthcare, C. R. Bard, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and Natus Medical Incorporated. These manufacturers are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, collaborations & partnerships, divestitures, mergers & acquisitions (M&As), and operational & geographical expansion. In March 2016, Natus Medical Incorporated acquired the assets of NeuroQuest, LLC; a U.S.-based neurodiagnostic services provider in order to strengthen its division namely Global Neuro-Diagnostics (GND).



Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the medical electrodes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which electrode type segment contributes to the maximum market share?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which diagnostics sub-segment holds the highest market share?

Which therapeutics sub-segment accounts for the largest market share?

What is the impact of high cost medical electrodes on the market?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the medical electrodes market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global ME Market

2.2 Global ME Market, by Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global ME Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Globally Growing Elderly Population Coupled With Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Other Diseases

3.2.1.2 Driver 2

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.2.1 Challenge 1

3.2.2.2 Challenge 2

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Opportunity 1

3.2.3.2 Opportunity 2

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4 Global Medical Electrodes (ME) Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Diagnostics

4.2.1 Electrocardiography (ECG) Electrodes

4.2.2 Electroencephalography (EEG) Electrodes

4.2.3 Electromyography (EMG) Electrodes

4.2.4 Electroretinography (ERG) Electrodes

4.2.5 Fetal Scalp Electrodes (FSEs)

4.2.6 Others [Electronystagmography (ENG) Electrodes, Needle Electrodes, Ion-selective Electrodes (ISEs), and Textile Electrodes]

4.3 Therapeutics

4.3.1 Pacemaker Electrodes

4.3.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (TENS) Electrodes

4.3.3 Defibrillator Electrodes

4.3.4 Electrosurgical Electrodes

4.3.5 Others [Electrical Muscle Stimulator (EMS) Electrodes and Functional Electrical Stimulator Electrodes]



Chapter 5 Global Medical Electrodes (ME) Market, by Geography, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America ME Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2 North America ME Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.2.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.3 Europe ME Market, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3.1 Europe ME Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3.2 Europe ME Market, by Country/Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.3.2.1 U.K.

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific ME Market, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4.1 Asia Pacific ME Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4.2 Asia Pacific ME Market, by Country/Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.4.2.1 Japan

5.4.2.2 China

5.4.2.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5 Latin America ME Market, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5.1 Latin America ME Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5.2 Latin America ME Market, by Country/Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Mexico

5.5.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.6 Middle East & Africa ME Market, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6.1 Middle East & Africa ME Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6.2 Middle East & Africa ME Market, by Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Mn)

5.6.2.1 GCC

5.6.2.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa



Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 GE Healthcare

6.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.3 Medtronic plc

6.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

6.5 Philips Healthcare

6.6 3M Healthcare

6.7 C. R. Bard, Inc.

6.8 CONMED Corporation

6.9 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.10 Natus Medical Incorporated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cd6dok