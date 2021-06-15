The Worldwide Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry is Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market (2021-2026) by Application, Product Type, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market is estimated to be USD 940.54 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1369.1 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market is segmented further based on Application, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Geography.

By Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology Applications, Food & Beverage Testing, Environmental Testing, Petrochemical Applications, and Other Applications. Amongst these, the Biotechnology Applications segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Below 2000FWHM, Below 2000-5000FWHM and Above 5000FWHM.

By Sales Channel, the market is classified into Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider and Aftermarket.

By Geography, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

1. JEOL USA Inc. launched New Time-Of-Flight Mass Spectrometer JMS-T2000GC AccuTOFT GC-Alpha. This product is a GC-MS that represents a significant improvement in performance and functionality using two newly developed key technologies. The basic hardware performance has been greatly improved and a new generation of automated data analysis software is included in the standard configuration. - 17th February 2021

2. Agilent Technologies Inc. launched the enhanced Mass Spectrometry and Automation Software Solutions to support Regulatory Compliance Guidelines. The introduction of compliance features in MassHunter and BioConfirm for LC/TOF and LC/Q-TOF ensures that all Agilent's LCMS platforms meet the regulatory needs of customers. - 25th January 2021

3. Waters Corporation introduced its Waters(R) Xevo(TM) quadrupole time-of-flight (QTof) mass spectrometer (MS), an exact mass MS/MS benchtop instrument that is the most sensitive benchtop QTof system ever. With the Xevo QTof MS, Waters heeded the call for QTof technology that helps laboratories manage increasing demands. - 12th January 2021



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., AB SCIEX, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., JEOL USA Inc., Advion, Inc., LECO Corporation, Analytik Jena AG, Rigaku Corporation, DANI Instruments Inc., Hiden Inc., Kore Technology Ltd., Alpha Omega Technologies, Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Comstock, Inc. and Extrel CMS, LLC.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry

4.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Pollution Control and Environmental Testing

4.2.1.3 Rise in Focus on the Production of High-Quality Products

4.2.1.4 Increasing Research and Development Activities in the Sector

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost Associated with Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Instruments

4.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals to Make Effective Use of Technology

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High-Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Death of Skilled Professionals

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biotechnology Applications

6.3 Pharmaceutical Applications

6.4 Food & Beverage Testing

6.5 Environmental Testing

6.6 Petrochemical Applications

6.7 Other Applications



7 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Below 2000FWHM (Full Width at Half Maximum)

7.3 Below 2000-5000 FWHM

7.4 Above 5000 FWHM



8 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bruker Corporation

11.2 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.5 AB SCIEX (a part of Danaher Corporation)

11.6 Waters Corporation

11.7 PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.8 JEOL USA Inc.

11.9 Advion, Inc.

11.10 LECO Corporation

11.11 Analytik Jena AG

11.12 Rigaku Corporation

11.13 DANI Instruments Inc.

11.14 Hiden Inc.

11.15 Kore Technology Ltd.

11.16 Alpha Omega Technologies, Inc.

11.17 AMETEK, Inc.

11.18 Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

11.19 Comstock, Inc.

11.20 Extrel CMS, LLC



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r32i2c