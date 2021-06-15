Audiology Devices Market 2021 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Report

Pune, India, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Audiology Devices Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global audiology devices market size is expected to expand substantially owing to increasing prevalence of hearing impairment among people during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest upcoming report, titled “Audiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants, Diagnostic Devices, Other Assistive Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Global Audiology Devices Market Highlights:

The Audiology Devices Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Audiology Devices Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Medtronic

MedRx

Siemens

MAICO Diagnostics MED-EL

WIDEX

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Starkey

Demant A/S

Among others

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Audiology Devices Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

This report focuses on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), globally around 164.5 million people above the age of 65 years are ailing from deafness. To correct the hearing loss in humans, audiology devices are used across the globe. Additionally, they are the electrical devices that comprehensively evaluate, diagnose, monitor, and better the hearing capacity of patients ailing from hearing loss. Furthermore, geriatric population are mostly affected by low hearing capabilities. However, long-term exposure to high decibel sound can also lead to hearing loss irrespective of age.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancement to Drive the Market

Today, huge technological development and widespread acceptance of the audiology devices has been a boon for anyone who suffer from mild to severe hearing loss irrespective of the age factor. As per the data by the charity organization, Action on Hearing Loss, about one fifth of people in UK will suffer from hearing loss by 2035. However, innovation in devices has replicated to the manufacturers developing advanced devices that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, Bluetooth SIG, a leading hearing aid device manufacturer, in January 2020, displayed its new audio standard hearing aid device, LE Audio. The Bluetooth-enabled hearing device includes features such as low energy consumption, high battery performance, ultra-quality sound, and multi-streaming audio along with audio sharing capabilities.





Regional Analysis:

Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Ailment in North America to Surge Demand

Among the regions, North America is expected to lead the market and further hold highest audiology devices market revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as high prevalence of hearing loss among the population in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising incidents of hearing ailment among the people and technological advancement in the production of devices. The market Asia-Pacific will witness substantial growth owing to large pool of geriatric population in the forthcoming years. Additionally, constant improvements witnessed in healthcare infrastructures in Asia-Pacific will bode well for the market growth during the projected horizon.

Competitive Landscape:

Sivantos Launching New Device to Augur Growth

According to the market report, product launches, facility expansion, merger and acquisition, and collaboration strategies by the companies to maintain market stronghold will drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, Sivantos, a leading hearing aid technology solution provider, announced its launch of latest innovation, the Styletto Connect. The device from the stable of popular brand Signia, displays striking design with superior quality connectivity to the wearer’s smartphone by streaming quality videos, music, and calls by connecting to a Bluetooth. Additionally, the device is portable and can be recharged anytime, at any place.





Global Audiology Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

• Hearing Aids

o Behind-the-ear (BTE) Aids

o Canal Hearing Aids

o In-The-Ear (ITE) Aids

• Cochlear Implants

• Diagnostic Devices

o Audiometers

o Otoscopes

o Tympanometers

• Other Assistive Devices

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





