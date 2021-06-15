Global Sterilization Monitoring Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sterilization Monitoring Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market is estimated to be USD 590.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 876.1 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The Global Sterilization Monitoring Market is segmented further based on Technology, Product, Method of Sterilization, Process, End-User, and Geography.

By Technology, the market is classified as Biological Monitoring, Chemical Monitoring, and Mechanical Monitoring. Amongst them, the Chemical Monitoring segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Product, the market is classified as Biological and Chemical Indicators. The Biological Indicators is further classified as Self-Contained Vials, Spore Strips, Spore Ampoules, and Spore Suspensions. The Chemical Indicators is further classified as Internal Chemical Indicators and External Indicators. Amongst them, the Self-Contained Vials segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Method of Sterilization, the market is classified as Steam Sterilization, Ethylene Oxide Sterilization, Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization, and Formaldehyde Sterilization. Amongst them, the Ethylene Oxide Sterilization segment holds the highest market share.

By Process, the market is classified as Pack Monitoring, Load Monitoring, Equipment/Process Monitoring, and Exposure Monitoring. Amongst them, the Load Monitoring is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End-User, the market is classified as Hospitals, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Food & Beverage Industry, and Other End Users. Amongst them, the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, & Medical Device Companies is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. Steris announces definitive agreement to acquire Cantel medical. - 12th January 2021

2. Propper Manufacturing Company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Sterilization Assurance with Premier. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for sterilization monitoring products including, chemical and biological indicators for steam and ethylene oxide sterilization. - 28th October 2019

3. MSC partners with Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc - 27th October 2020



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Getinge Group, Cantel Medical Corp, Cardinal Health, Inc., Mesa Laboratories, Inc., Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc., PMS Healthcare Technologies, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, GKE-Gmbh, Matachana Group, Andersen Products, Inc., Bag Health Care Gmbh, Terragene S.A., and Excelsior Scientific Ltd.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Sterilization Monitoring Products

4.2.1.4 Rising Focus on Food Sterilization

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness on Sterilization Monitoring

4.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2.3.2 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

4.2.3.2.1 Growing Number of Hospitals

4.2.3.2.2 Growing Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 End User Noncompliance to Sterilization Standards

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 Hospital Consolidation in Developed Regions



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Biological Monitoring

6.3 Chemical Monitoring

6.4 Mechanical Monitoring



7 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biological Indicators

7.2.1 Self-Contained Vials

7.2.2 Spore Strips

7.2.3 Spore Ampoules

7.2.4 Spore Suspensions

7.3 Chemical Indicators

7.3.1 Internal Chemical Indicators

7.3.1.1 Class 5 (Integrating Indicators)

7.3.1.2 Class 6 (Emulating Indicators)

7.3.1.3 Class 4 (Multi-Parameter indicators)

7.3.1.4 Class 3 (Single-Parameter Indicators)

7.3.2 External Chemical Indicators

7.3.2.1 Class 2 (Bowie-Dick Indicators)

7.3.2.2 Class 1 (Process Indicators)

8 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By M

9 ethod of Sterilization

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Steam Sterilization

9.3 Ethylene Oxide Sterilization

9.4 Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

9.5 Formaldehyde Sterilization



10 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Process

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pack Monitoring

10.3 Load Monitoring

10.4 Equipment/Process Monitoring

10.5 Exposure Monitoring



11 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By End-User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hospitals

11.3 Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

11.4 Research and Academic Institutes

11.5 Food & Beverage Industry

11.6 Other End Users



12 Global Sterilization Monitoring Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Russia

12.5.9 Rest of APAC

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates

12.6.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Fundings



14 Company Profiles

14.1 3M Co.

14.2 Getinge Group

14.3 Cantel Medical Corp

14.4 Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.5 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

14.6 Propper Manufacturing Co. Inc.

14.7 PMS Healthcare Technologies

14.8 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

14.9 GKE-Gmbh

14.10 Matachana Group

14.11 Andersen Products, Inc.

14.12 Bag Health Care Gmbh

14.13 Terragene S.A.

14.14 Excelsior Scientific Ltd.



15 Appendix



