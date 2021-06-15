Global Cervical Cancer Market Landscape Report 2021: AstraZeneca Leads Industry Sponsors & Roche has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Cervical Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Cervical Cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, licensing and acquisition deals, and a 10-year disease incidence forecast, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The report estimates that in 2017, there were 564,900 incident cases of cervical cancer in females worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 618,400 incident cases by 2026.



Approved drugs for cervical cancer target vascular endothelial growth factor, topoisomerase I, programmed death-1 receptor (PD-1)/programmed death ligands (PD-L1 and PD-L2), the immune system, and reactive oxygen species/free radicals. The majority of these therapies are administered via the intravenous route.



The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for cervical cancer are in Phase II, with three drugs in the NDA/BLA stage.



Therapies in development for cervical cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the intravenous route, with the remainder being oral, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intravesical, and intranasal formulations.



High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the cervical cancer space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Libtayo and Imfinzi, and expected PDUFA dates for biosimilar bevacizumab (Mylan/Biocon) and tisotumab vedotin.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 43%. Drugs, on average, take 9.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for cervical cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 94% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 6% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of cervical cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.



Roche has the highest number of completed clinical trials for cervical cancer, with 16 trials.



AstraZeneca leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for cervical cancer.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Surgery

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Tisotumab Vedotin for Cervical Cancer (September 21, 2020)

Balstilimab for Cervical Cancer (September 18, 2020)

Tisotumab Vedotin for Cervical Cancer (June 29, 2020)

GX-188E for Cervical Cancer (April 27, 2020)

Multiple Drugs for Cervical Cancer (February 20, 2020)

HLX10 for Cervical Cancer (September 12, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Agenus Kicks Off Rolling BLA For Balstilimab

Samsung Bioepis Receives EU Bevacizumab Approval

Biosimilar Avastin Is Launched In India

Mylan Reveals FDA Goal Date For Bevacizumab

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Biomm Backs Bio-Thera's Brazilian Bevacizumab

Betta Gains China-Plus Rights To Two Agenus Oncology Drugs

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



Companies Mentioned

Novarti

Roche

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Pinnacle





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbgg50

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.