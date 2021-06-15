Global Laser Projection Market (2020 to 2026) - by Illumination Type, Resolution and End-users

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Projection Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laser projection market is projected to witness CAGR of around 17.2% during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising trend for digital learning and the increasing deployment of laser projection in retail sector across the globe. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic will certainly hamper the global sales of laser projection in 2020.

The laser projection market is classified on the basis of illumination type, resolution, and end-users. Based on the illumination type, the market is segmented into laser phosphor, RGB laser, laser diode, and hybrid illumination. Based on the resolution, the market is segmented into WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K, WXGA &XGA, 4K, HD, and Full HD. Based on end-users, the market is classified into education, enterprises, media and entertainment, retail, and others (public places and industrial). Among these end-users, the retail and education segments will project a considerable CAGR in the laser projection market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global laser projection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to contribute a significant share in the global market. The US dominates the North American laser projection market with a market share of over 85.0% in 2019. The country has marked itself as the one of the largest consumers of advanced electronic devices, including laser projectors in enterprises, educational institutions, and shopping malls. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to project a considerable growth during the forecast period. The presence of some of the key market players in the region, such as Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Hitachi Ltd., is augmenting the market growth in the region.



The global laser projection market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players of the laser projection market include Barco NV, NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Sony Corp., and Seiko Epson Corp. These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the laser projection market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



Market Segmentation:



1. Global Laser Projection Market Research and Analysis by Illumination Type

2. Global Laser Projection Market Research and Analysis by Resolution

3. Global Laser Projection Market Research and Analysis by End-Users



The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global laser projection market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global laser projection market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Barco NV

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. NEC Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Panasonic Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Sony Corp.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Seiko Epson Corp

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Laser Projection Market by Illumination Type

5.1.1. Laser Phosphor

5.1.2. RGB Laser

5.1.3. Laser Diode

5.1.4. Hybrid Illumination

5.2. Global Laser Projection Market by Resolution

5.2.1. WXGA & XGA

5.2.2. WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2K

5.2.3. 4K

5.2.4. HD and Full HD

5.3. Global Laser Projection Market by End-Users

5.3.1. Education

5.3.2. Enterprises

5.3.3. Media & Entertainment

5.3.4. Retail

5.3.5. Others (Public Places and Industrial)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

7.2. BenQ Corp.

7.3. Canon Inc.

7.4. Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

7.5. Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

7.6. Dell Inc.

7.7. Delta Lasers Technology Ltd.

7.8. Eiki International, Inc.

7.9. FARO Technologies, Inc.

7.10. Hangzhou Gaoke Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

7.11. Hitachi, Ltd.

7.12. LG Electronics Inc.

7.13. Maxell Corp.

7.14. Optoma (Coretronic Group)

7.15. RGB Laser System

7.16. The Ricoh Company, Ltd.

7.17. VAVA

7.18. ViewSonic Corp.

7.19. Xiaomi Group

7.20. Z-LASER GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iiayl