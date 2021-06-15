Fingrid Oyj: Change to earnings guidance for 2021

English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 15 June 2021 at 12:15 EET

Positive profit warning: Fingrid Oyj estimates that the Group’s profit for the 2021 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to improve clearly on the previous year.

Previously, Fingrid estimated that Fingrid Group’s profit for the 2021 financial period, excluding changes in the fair value of derivatives and before taxes, is expected to improve somewhat compared to the profit for 2020.

The main reasons for the result improvement are the colder beginning of the year and the increased border transmission volumes compared to the previous year. Fingrid Oyj will release its half-year report for 1 January–30 June 2021 on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at approximately 12 noon.

Helsinki, 15 June 2021

Fingrid Oyj

Additional information:

CFO Jan Montell, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 40 592 4419