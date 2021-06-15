Global Vaccine Logistics Market Report 2021-2026: Boost in the Market Aided by the Development in Cold Chain Logistics

Dublin, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for vaccine logistics is expected to increase exponentially during the forecast period. A widening variety of new vaccines and immunization schedules, a diversity of service delivery strategies, expanding target population, increased cold-chain infrastructure requirements and insufficient funding, are just a few of the new realities that will further impact the vaccine transportation market.



Existing systems are struggling to keep pace with the changing landscape of national and international immunization programmes, especially post the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, resulting in stock-outs, avoidable wastage and inadequate cold-chain capacity, all of which have considerable coverage, performance and cost implications.



Cold chain logistics companies and several other companies are focusing on the development and deployment of advanced technologies to aid the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines ensuring their capacity and reach to challenging places across the world making the vaccine available to all without any loss during the transition.



Key Market Trends



Growth in the Pharmaceutical sector



With government initiatives to improve the pharmaceutical industry growth across the world and fuel competition within the market, the demand for pharma logistics will increase globally. As strong growth continues across the global pharmaceuticals industry, the sub-category of temperature-controlled products is surging ahead. Pharmaceutical manufacturers across the world are increasingly focusing on product quality and sensitivity. Factors, such as the development of complex biological-based medicines and shipments of hormone treatments, vaccines, and complex proteins, which require cold chain refinements, result in the need for temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing.



Temperature-controlled logistics of pharmaceutical products and medical devices is a significantly growing part of the healthcare logistics industry. Moreover, the increase in the need for effective cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of goods is fueling the growth of the market.



The rising importance of fast-track assistance in the healthcare sector is also driving the market for pharmaceutical logistics. Moreover, decreasing the distribution cost by creating a single source distribution channel is further boosting the demand for pharmaceutical logistics.



Boost in the market aided by the development in cold chain logistics



Thermal stability is not a property of most vaccines, including the ones used against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP), and measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). Normally, vaccines that are not heat-stable and which aren't properly refrigerated spoil over a short period of time, because they contain biological matter that degrades when not stored between 2C and 8C. As a result, the majority of vaccines rely on refrigerated or "cold chain" distribution, which consists of several stages.



The refrigerated trucks that can hold goods in multiple segments at different temperatures are developed and are gaining popularity. The cold chain service providers are also installing RFID (Radio-frequency identification) and IIoT (Industrial Internet of things) to help to address cold chain inefficiencies by providing increased insights into locations, properties, and conditions of sensitive products.



Companies are also developing high-tech containers specially designed to serve the pharmaceutical industry with a closed temperature-controlled system for seamless delivery of temperature-sensitive goods between cargo warehouses and aircraft. dnata's (a pharma logistics provider) new equipment, as reported in October 2020, allows the company to transport temperature-sensitive cargo to the highest international standards. Providing temperature-controlled storage from -18C up to +25C, the cool dollies mitigate risk of temperature deviations and contamination.



Competitive Landscape



The global vaccine logistics market is fragmented in nature and is considerably dominated by various international companies such as Yamato, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Nippon Express. The strong presence of international companies across the globe have been helping them to expand more into the market with much more ease and are focusing on expansion strategies through acquisitions.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to experience an increased demand for refrigerated warehouses, fast and controlled delivery services and bulk transportation of vaccines backed by the increasing government investment providing opportunities to the players in the market to expand their reach and efficiency in the long run.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS AND INSIGHTS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.3 Technological Trends and Automation

4.4 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.5 Industry Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Spotlight on Ambient/Temperature-controlled Storage

4.7 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Land (Road & Rail)

5.1.1.2 Air

5.1.1.3 Sea

5.1.2 Warehousing

5.1.3 Value-Added Services (packaging, labelling, etc.)

5.2 By End-Users

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Drugs manufacturers and distributors

5.2.3 Other end-users (blood banks, clinics, etc.)

5.3 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 DHL Global Forwarding

6.2.2 AllCargo Logistics

6.2.3 American Airlines

6.2.4 DB Schenker

6.2.5 FedEx Corporation

6.2.6 Kuehne Nagel

6.2.7 Nippon Express

6.2.8 Yamato Logistics

6.2.9 Americold Logistics

6.2.10 Cavalier Logistics

6.3 Other Companies



7 FUTURE OF GLOBAL VACCINE LOGISTICS MARKET



8 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljg1pp