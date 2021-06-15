WashREIT Accelerates Transformation Into Multifamily REIT With Agreement to Sell Office Portfolio

Providing significant capital to deploy into growing multifamily portfolio

Planning expanded geographic focus into the Southeast

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (“WashREIT” or the “Company”), as part of its multi-year strategic transformation into a multifamily REIT, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all its office portfolio to a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund for an aggregate purchase price of $766 million. This office portfolio sale consists of twelve office assets, comprising 2,371,000 square feet, located in the Washington, DC metro area. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has also signed a letter of intent to sell its remaining eight retail assets and expects to complete this sale in the third quarter. No assurance can be given as to the timing or ultimate completion of these sales.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from this office portfolio sale and future retail sales to fund the expansion of its multifamily platform through acquisitions in Southeastern markets and to reduce its leverage by repaying outstanding debt.

After the office transaction is complete, WashREIT will own only one office asset, Watergate 600, which is a Class A, 295,000 square foot office building located in Washington, DC. The company intends to dispose of Watergate 600 when practicable to become a 100% pure-play multifamily REIT.



The Company’s multifamily strategies target the Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B segments of the market, focusing on the deepest part of the demand curve – the mid-market renter. WashREIT’s research on under-served middle income renters and markets poised for strong, sustained demand has led it to concentrate on expanding its geographic presence into the high-growth Southeastern markets of Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte. Expansion into these markets will diversify WashREIT’s geographic concentration risk, while providing opportunities for additional growth - driven both by current and projected long-term rental-rate outperformance.

"We are announcing the most significant milestone to date in our transformation into a multifamily REIT," said Paul McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. "This transaction, along with sourcing multifamily expansion opportunities and our retail sales process, signals our belief that the multifamily asset class is the best vehicle to harness long-term growth for our investors."

"Completing this sale will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet by eliminating near-term debt maturities until 2023. The Company also intends to sell its remaining retail assets and use the proceeds from both sales to pay down debt and invest in new multifamily assets, which we believe will enable us to reduce our leverage to the mid to high 5x range for Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and further lower our long-term leverage guideposts to stay between 5.0x and 6.0x. With this transaction, we have the resources to expand the scope of our successful research-led, value-creation strategies into high-growth Southeastern markets that we have studied for the past several years. These strategies include serving the underserved mid-market renter and delivering the best resident experience across several price points, thereby creating the greatest value for all of our stakeholders,” added McDermott.

The financial impacts of the proposed transactions described in this press release were not included in the Company’s outlook with respect to general and administrative expense and interest expense for full year 2021 provided on April 28, 2021, and that prior outlook information will be impacted by the proposed transactions. Given that these proposed transactions have not yet been completed, the Company is not providing an updated 2021 full year outlook for general and administrative expense or interest expense at this time and the outlook with respect to such items is no longer in effect.

WashREIT is holding an investor webcast today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 8 AM ET, to discuss the transformative transactions, its de-leveraging and multifamily growth plans and the expected financial impacts of these actions. During the presentation, the Company will discuss its plan to continue to execute its research-driven strategy to expand its multifamily portfolio presence to create value and increase future growth prospects followed by a brief question and answer session.

JLL served as the Company’s exclusive real estate advisor in connection with the office and retail portfolio sales and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive strategic financial advisor to the Company.

Office Portfolio

The office portfolio under contract to be sold consists of 12 office properties, with six properties located in Northern Virginia and six properties located in Washington, DC. As of May 31, 2021, the portfolio was approximately 83% occupied.

Properties Location Net Rentable Square Feet 515 King Street Alexandria, VA 75,000 Courthouse Square Alexandria, VA 121,000 1600 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, VA 171,000 Fairgate at Ballston Arlington, VA 144,000 Arlington Tower Arlington, VA 389,000 Silverline Center Tysons, VA 552,000 Northern VA Subtotal 1,452,000 1901 Pennsylvania Avenue Washington, DC 101,000 1220 19th Street Washington, DC 103,000 2000 M Street Washington, DC 34,000 1140 Connecticut Avenue Washington, DC 184,000 Army Navy Building Washington, DC 108,000 1775 Eye Street Washington, DC 189,000 Washington, DC Subtotal 919,000 TOTAL 2,371,000

Presentation

A presentation highlighting the transaction and strategic overview can be accessed through the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.washreit.com.

Investor Webcast Information

Today, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 8 AM ET, WashREIT is holding an investor presentation webcast presenting the transaction and strategic plans followed by a brief question and answer session.

The live, on-demand webcast will be available on the Investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2091/41585. Online playback of the webcast will be available following the on-demand webcast until July 6, 2021.

For those unable to access the live on-demand webcast, the remarks can also be accessed in a simultaneous conference call as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205

International Toll Number 201-689-8054

